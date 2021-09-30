Riteish Deshmukh reacts as fan asks Genelia D’Souza to thrash him with slipper for viral video with Preity Zinta. Watch

During an appearance on Arbaaz Khan’s chat show, Pinch, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza decoded their video with Preity Zinta. They also fielded comments on it from social media users. The viral clip showed Genelia coldly observing Riteish as he chatted with Preity and kissed her hands.

Genelia said that any explanation of hers would probably be considered fake. As she was attending an awards function after a very long time, she went all out. “I really dressed up and wore high heels, thinking that I would be okay,” she said. But she ended up meeting a lot of people and after some time, her feet were ‘killing’ her.

The cameraperson ended up capturing her expressions of discomfort while Riteish and Preity were having a conversation, Genelia revealed. “Thank God it was Preity,” Genelia laughed, as Arbaaz joked that while the cameraperson was focused on her, Riteish’s focus was elsewhere.

Riteish said that he was meeting Preity after a long time, and it was difficult to hear each other amid all the commotion. She was ‘very nice’, he said, adding, “British style mein I kissed her hand. ‘My lady, my lady’ karte bhool gaya tha ki peeche my lady was there (In British style, I kissed her hand and in all the ‘my lady, my lady’ behaviour, I forgot that my lady was right there).”

Soon after the video went viral, Riteish and Genelia came out with their own version of it, which contained an additional scene at the end. The bonus clip showed her scolding him at home, suggesting that it was the aftermath of his affectionate gestures towards Preity.

Riteish said that any situation can be diffused with humour and humility. “You can take a joke, it doesn’t have to be so serious,” he said. He and Genelia also reacted to comments from social media users on the video. +

To one person, who suggested that Genelia should have thrashed Riteish with a slipper afterwards, he replied, “Matlab jhaadu ne kya bura kiya jo tum bol rahe ho slipper se maare (What is the broom’s fault that she should use a slipper instead)?” To another, who called him a flirt, he said, “Flirt nahi tha, isko bolte hai saadgi se sarahna (This is not flirting, this is called simply appreciating someone).”

One person remarked that Riteish ‘should focus on his wife more’, and the actor replied, “Main yehi kahunga ki aap bhi apni biwi pe focus karein, meri biwi pe nahi (I want you to also focus on your wife instead of mine).”

In March, when Riteish and Genelia poked fun at the viral video, it got a response from Preity. “This is too funny... Riteish & Genelia. Keep them coming. Love you both,” she wrote, sharing the video on Instagram.