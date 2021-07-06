Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Karan Johar to return to direction with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt film

Karan Johar announced his return to feature film direction after five years with a ‘love story that is deeply embedded in the roots of family’. His next, titled Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

Taking to Twitter, Karan Johar announced Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, along with a motion poster. “Thrilled to get behind the lens with my favourite people in front of it! Presenting Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, headlined by none other than Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan & Sumit Roy,” he wrote. In a follow-up tweet, he mentioned that the film will be out in 2022.

In a video shared on his Instagram account on Monday, Karan Johar said that in the last few years, his focus has been on making the Dharma brand grow, but now, he wishes to ‘go back to (his) favourite place’ - on a film set.

“The last five years for me have been about making Dharma Productions, Dharmatic Entertainment, Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA), Dharma 2.0 grow and push the cinematic boundaries through the lens of new and talented filmmakers. But personally, my primary passion always lies behind the camera. Telling stories, creating a world filled with a multitude of colours, eternal music, emotions,” Karan said.

“And I feel it's time to go back to my favourite place, on set, and to create what I adore the most - love stories. I am extremely excited to announce my next film tomorrow - a love story that is deeply embedded in the roots of family. I hope to seek all your wishes and blessings as I begin this journey,” he added.

In the caption of his Instagram post, Karan called his return to direction ‘the beginning of a new journey and (his) way back home - all at once’. His last big screen release was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016. The film was at the centre of a controversy for its casting of Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and faced threats of a boycott in the aftermath of the Uri attack.

Since Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Karan has directed two short films in the Netflix anthologies Lust Stories and Ghost Stories. He announced his next directorial venture, Takht, in 2018. However, it has been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Takht, an ambitious period drama set in the Mughal era, will star Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. During an Instagram live last month, Karan said that he will begin work on the film after he wraps up Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.