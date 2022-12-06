Rohit Shetty calls Ranveer Singh ‘ajeeb janwar’ as he tries to take Pooja Hegde's cake after finishing his own. Watch

Ranveer Singh has shared a funny throwback video from the shoot of his film, Cirkus. It shows him eyeing his co-star Pooja Hegde's cake after he is done eating his share. Director Rohit Shetty can be heard calling him ‘bhooka (hungry)’ in the video. Also read: Cirkus trailer: Deepika Padukone surprises fans, dances with 'kudrat ka karisma' Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty film

The video features Ranveer in a black tee and black trousers, sporting a moustache – which is his look in the film Cirkus. He is seen sitting in front of the table with multiple cakes and pastries placed in front of him. He seems to have finished his share of a cake and tries to take a piece from Pooja Hegde's plate as she relishes her own.

However, she pushes her hand behind as she continues to enjoy it all by herself. Ranveer's expression steals the show in the video. Rohit Shetty can be heard saying, “Ajeeb janwar hai, kitna bhi khaye bhooka hi rahta hai (he is a weird animal, no matter how much he eats, he is still hungry).”

Sharing the funny video on Instagram on Monday, Ranveer wrote, “Sharing is caring, but @hegdepooja only cares about cake! throwback onset cirkus...” Pooja reacted to his post, “I care about you maintaining your figure, Pams (Ranveer)! Looking out for you… making sure you stick to your diet. That biscoff cake though… sorry not sorrry.”

A fan commented on the video, "Deepika (Padukone) be like: Tu ghar aa phir khilati hu tujhe (come home, I will feed you then)." Another asked, “Pooja, what is this behaviour?” Ranveer's Cirkus co-star Sanjay Mishra reacted with a joker and cake emoji, while actor Varun Sharma and Anil Charanjeett shared laughing emojis in the comments section.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Cirkus also stars Johnny Lever, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ashwini Kalsekar, Mukesh Tiwari, and Siddharth Jadhav among several others. Ranveer and Varun have dual roles in the film. It is set in the 1960s and has one of Ranveer's characters capable of producing electric current. Deepika Padukone also has a special dance number in the film. The film will be released in theatres on December 23.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON