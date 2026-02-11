Rohit Shetty house firing incident: Mumbai police invoke Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act against accused

Mumbai Police had detained 5 persons in connection with the firing at filmmaker Rohit Shetty's residence in Mumbai. It all started after unidentified assailants fired four rounds outside the Mumbai residence of the Bollywood film director around 12.43 am, prompting heightened security in the area. (Also read: 12 special teams, 5 held: What we know about Rohit Shetty house firing incident so far) Police were stationed outside the Juhu residence of director Rohit Shetty after the firing incident. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

MCOCA passed on the accused As per the latest update from news agency ANI, the Mumbai police have invoked stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against the accused. An official confirmed that they will be produced before the special MCOCA court in the evening.

He added, “Some of the accused are already involved in serious offences. The crime branch has invoked sections of stringent MCOCA in the case.” The police have arrested Aditya Gayaki (19), Siddharth Yenpure (20), Samarth Pomaji (18) and Swapnil Sakat (23) and Asaram Fasale. The report stated that Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Shubham Lonkar is among the wanted accused in the case. He purportedly took responsibility for the firing at Shetty's residence.

Similar incidents have been reported in the past, including multiple cases of firing outside actor Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai, for which the Bishnoi gang had claimed responsibility in several instances.

More details Meanwhile, the Indian Film & Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) has strongly condemned the firing incident and wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, urging him to intervene.

The statement read, "The entire film fraternity is deeply shocked and concerned about the safety and well-being of one of the most respected and iconic filmmakers of the Indian entertainment industry. Such incidents create an atmosphere of fear and insecurity, which is unacceptable. We appeal to our Honourable Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis Ji to personally look into the matter, as this grave incident should not shake the morality and confidence of the entertainment industry.”

Rohit has directed several hit films in Bollywood like Golmaal, Singham and Chennai Express. In 2024, he released Singham Again during Diwali. It is the third part of the Singham franchise. Featuring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone in lead roles, it also had Kareena Kapoor and Tiger Shroff.