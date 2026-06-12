Roy Kapur Films reveals Jaspal Rana biopic was in the works as Indian shooting legend dies at 49: ‘A true champion’

The Indian sports community is in deep mourning following the sudden passing of celebrated shooter and coach Jaspal Rana, who died at the age of 49 due to cardiac complications. Jaspal, an Asian Games gold medalist and the legendary mentor behind top Indian athletes like Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker, fell ill on his journey back to India from the ISSF World Cup in Munich. After experiencing chest discomfort, he was admitted to a Delhi hospital, where he underwent medical treatment, including a stent procedure, but tragically passed away on Friday. FILE IMAGE: Jaspal Rana is seen during the 4th Sajjan Singh Sethi Masters Shooting Championship, in Jalandhar, Punjab, (PTI)

As heartfelt tributes poured in from across the nation, production house Roy Kapur Films shared a particularly moving message, revealing that they had been actively collaborating with the shooting icon on an upcoming biopic to bring his incredible journey to the silver screen.

Roy Kapur Films shares an emotional tribute Roy Kapur Films took to Instagram to honor Jaspal Rana, paying a heartfelt tribute to his massive impact on Indian sports and the many generations of athletes he helped build.

The production house shared an emotional statement celebrating his life and dedication, “We mourn the passing of Jaspal Rana, a true champion, an extraordinary coach, and one of the architects of India's sporting excellence. His achievements on the shooting range brought glory to the nation, but perhaps his greatest legacy lies beyond the medals in the countless young athletes he inspired, mentored, and shaped through his unwavering dedication to the sport he loved. Throughout his life, he embodied discipline, perseverance, and a relentless pursuit of excellence, devoting himself to nurturing the next generation of Indian champions.”