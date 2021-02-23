Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla party after her Bigg Boss 14 win, Bipasha Basu wishes Karan Singh Grover on birthday
bollywood

Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla party after her Bigg Boss 14 win, Bipasha Basu wishes Karan Singh Grover on birthday

Here are top 5 entertainment updates of the day: Rubina Dilaik was in for a surprise as Abhinav Shukla and their friends threw a party for her. Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover celebrated his birthday in Maldives.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 02:15 PM IST
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover celebrated his birthday in Maldives. Rubina Dilaik was welcomed with a surprise party.

Here are top 5 entertainment updates of the day:

Abhinav Shukla, friends throw a surprise welcome party for Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik, she says 'bata toh dete'

Rubina Dilaik was in for a surprise as her friends and husband Abhinav Shukla threw a party for her, without her knowledge. In videos that are online, her surprise is evident.

Read more here

Bipasha Basu celebrates Karan Singh Grover's birthday in Maldives, calls it her second most favourite day of the year

Bipasha Basu celebrated husband and actor Karan Singh Grover's birthday in Maldives with friends. See pics and video here.

Read more here

Happy birthday Bhagyashree: When Salman Khan refused to kiss her without her permission for 'hot' photos

Maine Pyaar Kiya star Bhagyashree celebrates her birthday on Tueaday. On the occasion, here's a look at the time the actor opened about her 'shocking' experience on the sets of a photoshoot and how Salman Khan handled the situation.

Read more here

Kareena Kapoor's baby boy seen sleeping in nanny's arms in first pic, mother-son get discharged from hospital. Watch

Two days after giving birth to her second son, Kareena Kapoor has been discharged from the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

Read more here

Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan dance to Desi Girl with daughter Aaradhya at wedding. Watch

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya were seen dancing to his hit song, Desi Girl, at a wedding they attended recently.

Read more here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rubina dilaik-abhinav rubina dilaik abhinav shukla bigg boss 14 bipasha basu karan singh grover kareena kapoor kareena kapoor khan aishwarya rai bachchan abhishek bachchan

Related Stories

tv

Abhinav Shukla welcomes Rubina Dilaik home with romantic surprise after her Bigg Boss 14 win, see her response

PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 05:13 PM IST
tv

Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan wish Rubina Dilaik, Kamya says 'kaha tha na jeetegi'

PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 02:26 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP