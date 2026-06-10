Russian cab driver refused money from Raj Kapoor's grandson Nikhil Nanda amid snow storm: ‘Realised his impact’

Raj Kapoor's fame knew no boundaries. Apart from being a superstar in India, the legendary actor-filmmaker enjoyed immense popularity in Russia, something that his grandson experienced during his time in the United States. Recently, Nikhil Nanda, son of Raj Kapoor's daughter Ritu Nanda, spoke about the moment he realised his maternal grandfather's popularity overseas. Nikhil Nanda recalled his memories of grandfather Raj Kapoor.

Nikhil on bond with Raj Kapoor Speaking on Shrishti Sahu’s podcast, Nikhil recalled his bond with Raj Kapoor and how his mother would take him to Mumbai during summer breaks to meet his maternal side of the family. Nikhil admitted that while growing up, he never saw Raj Kapoor as a star, but simply as his grandfather.

Raj Kapoor fan refused to take cab fare Nikhil Nanda recalled that he truly understood the magnitude of Raj Kapoor's popularity when he was studying at the University of Pennsylvania in the United States.

Recalling the incident, he said, “I realised who Raj Kapoor was when I was in college. When I went to the University of Pennsylvania, there was a very bad storm and I got stuck there. There were about two or three feet of snow. I was waiting for a taxi and finally found one after 20 or 30 minutes. When I sat inside, I heard Raj Kapoor’s songs playing. The driver was Russian. I told him Raj Kapoor was my grandfather, but he thought I was joking. Luckily, I had a family picture with me. I showed it to him and he stopped the car. That’s when I realised the love and impact he had created. The driver didn’t charge me for the cab ride.”

Raj Kapoor's advice to Nikhil The businessman also recalled the advice his grandfather gave him when he was a young boy, something that has stayed with him ever since.

“When I was 12 years old, I had a lovely interaction one evening with Raj Kapoor. I looked at him and asked, ‘What is your expectation of me as a grandson?’ He said to me, ‘Nikhil, when you retire, if you are able to get out of a three-wheeler—not a fancy car—and people love you and salute you for the love and impact you have created around you, then, my son, that is the wealth and reputation you will have created for yourself. That is what I would like you to earn,’” he said.