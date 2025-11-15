Dining With The Kapoors trailer: The Kapoor family goes unfiltered as they reunite for Raj Kapoor's 100th birthday

But the reunion runs deeper. For nearly a century, the Kapoors have shaped Indian cinema and captivated audiences across generations. This special brings the entire family together to celebrate Raj Kapoor’s 100th birth anniversary.

The video opens with Ranbir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and others exchanging warm greetings. Within seconds, it becomes clear that viewers are in for unfiltered family banter, affectionate teasing, and even a revelation of what Bebo’s favourite question is every time she walks into a dinner party (“What's the goss?”)

The much-anticipated trailer for Dining With The Kapoors has finally dropped, and it offers a warm peek into the heart of the Kapoor family. From their dining traditions to intimate reflections on Raj Kapoor's legacy, the trailer sets the stage for a rare inside look at one of Bollywood’s most storied families.

Filmed in a fly-on-the-wall documentary style, the special invites viewers to sit alongside the Kapoors as they laugh, tease, share memories and relive stories that have shaped both their family and the industry. And tying it all together is a shared love for food as hints of mac and cheese, aromatic spices and dollops of ghee surround the banter.

The gathering also includes Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Rima Jain, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Aadar Jain and more. It’s an ensemble that brings together multiple generations in a once-in-a-lifetime setting.

“It’s a dream I’ve carried since childhood…” Produced and conceptualised by Armaan Jain, the project holds deep emotional meaning for him. As he shared in an interview, “It’s a dream I’ve carried since childhood, a chance to share my love for storytelling, food and family with the world. I couldn’t be more grateful for the opportunity to bring it to life,” he told Moneycontrol.

He added, “Growing up in the Kapoor family, food and cinema weren’t just passions — they were what brought us together. The real magic happened around the dinner table, where stories, laughter and memories defined who we are.”

Catch Dining With The Kapoors on Netflix on November 21.