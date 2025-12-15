Search
Mon, Dec 15, 2025
Step inside Armaan Jain's swanky Mumbai home featuring tokens from Raj Kapoor's bungalow, precious RK Studio memorabilia

ByKrishna Pallavi Priya
Updated on: Dec 15, 2025 04:06 pm IST

During her visit to Armaan and Anissa Jain's Mumbai residence, Farah Khan filmed a home tour, including tokens from his grandparents, Raj and Krishna Kapoor.

Farah Khan recently visited Armaan Jain and Anissa Jain's luxurious home in Mumbai, where she also met Armaan's mother, Reema Kapoor Jain, the daughter of the late Raj Kapoor. The video of the home tour was posted on Farah's YouTube channel.

Armaan Jain gave a tour of his home in Mumbai to Farah Khan.

On December 12, Farah Khan and her cook, Dilip, dined with Armaan, Anissa, and Reema Jain at their home and even shared a glimpse inside their gorgeous all-white home featuring memorabilia from RK Studios, tokens from Armaan's grandmother, Krishna Raj Kapoor and Raj Kapoor's bungalow in Chembur, and more.

Inside Armaan, Anissa and Reema Jain's home

Armaan and Anissa Jain's beautiful haven in Mumbai boasts a modern design combined with vintage décor, precious memories, and a spacious area. In the video, Armaan gave Farah a tour of his living room, his den for chilling, the modular kitchen, the balcony, and more. Let's take a look:

The décor of Armaan and Anissa's home features stunning details, such as classic wainscotting, floor-to-ceiling French windows that allow ample natural light, a dining area, a cosy space to entertain guests, a classically decorated indoor bar featuring glasses collected over the years, and a gorgeous balcony overlooking Mumbai.

Some other elements that make up the space include furniture in classic neutral colours, colourful paintings, a vintage chandelier to add a touch of luxury, vintage lamps, steel flower vases and plants to add colours, and a photograph wall to capture precious memories.

Tokens from Raj Kapoor and Krishna Kapoor's home

Armaan also shared the memoirs he has kept from his grandparents' Raj Kapoor and Krishna Kapoor's bungalow in Chembur. According to him, the carpet in his living area is from his grandmother's bedroom. Additionally, he also included her cabinet and lamp from the bungalow in his home.

As for the den, used for chilling with loved ones and featuring walls painted in a teal shade - a contrast from the rest of the house, it features precious memorabilia from RK Studios, which belonged to Raj Kapoor.

The video revealed that Armaan displays the tokens in a glass-door cabinet. As for the items, he has preserved vintage cameras, the key to the Chembur bungalow, Archie Comics collected by Raj Kapoor, and Krishna Kapoor's telephone diary featuring numbers of the biggest celebrities and recipes she cherished.

