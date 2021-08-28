Saba shares old pic of Sharmila Tagore, says mom could leave 'house in rollers, hair half done', make it look 'stylish'

Saba Ali Khan on Saturday shared a throwback picture of her mother, actor Sharmila Tagore. She also joked how only her mother could step out of the house with rollers in her hair and still look stylish.

Saba wrote: "STYYYYYLLLLEEEEE...!!! ICON. Wow! Unseen. Yet seen. And can't be missed! Would you leave the house in rollers..hair half done. I know ONLY..one person. And she makes it look ...SO stylish too! Know?"

The picture showed young Sharmila with a scarf around her head and with sunglasses on. Below her scarf, her rollers are visible, indicating that her hair routine was not completed before she stepped out.

Fans of Sharmila Tagore reacted. "She is still a style icon," an Instagram user said. "Why is she so beautiful? I can't stop loving her," another commented. "Masha Allah. My All Time Favorite. May Allah always keep her healthy and bless her with long life," a third person wrote.

Saba Ali Khan often shares pictures of Sharmila from times gone by. Sometime back, she had shared a picture of behind the scenes from Satyajit Ray's film, Seemabaddha. Sharing it, Saba had written: "The GOLDEN ERA... #companyltd #seemabadha #satyajitray Movies made back then.. stay evergreen! The best cinematography and editing till now.... Masterpiece by masters."

Saba's Instagram posts are full of pictures of her well-known family members including Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, nephews, Taimur, Jeh and Ibrahim, and nieces, Inaaya and Sara Ali Khan. She also posts pictures of herself but has been warning followers against commenting on her weight.

Recently, sharing a picture with Taimur, she wrote: "My Heart...too! The kids ...are growing up toooooo fast! #fridayflashback #thosewerethedays #memoriesforlife NO ...body weight trolling! It was a long time ago. And ...we were all a little .. different. Also it's the "angle" it was clicked! The camera does lie."