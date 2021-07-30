Saba Ali Khan warns people against trolling her for 'body weight' as she shares old pic with Taimur

Saba Ali Khan, sister of actor Saif Ali Khan, shared a throwback picture with her nephew, Taimur. However, it was her caption that caught the eye. She warned against people trolling her for her body weight.

Sharing the picture, Saba Ali Khan wrote: "My Heart...too! The kids ...are growing up toooooo fast! #fridayflashback #thosewerethedays #memoriesforlife NO ...body weight trolling! It was a long time ago. And ...we were all a little .. different. Also it's the "angle" it was clicked! The camera does lie."

The picture showed Saba sitting on a low swing with Taimur on her lap. Users on Instagram commented on the picture. One said: "Oh my god the sweetest picture with Tim and his bua." Another person wrote: "I love seeing your passion in photographing and preserving what you love.. your family. It's such a shame that you have to justify how your body looks, when posting your own pics every time you post a pic of yourself. I wish ppl would S**U and leave ppl be." Another person commented: "Tim is a darling. Love the posts."

This is not the first time, Saba has asked Instagram users not to comment on her weight. In May this year, she had posted a solo picture of hers and written: "Youth...If Only ..we could turn back the clock! Missing this moment. DO NOT comment on weight. Uff. I loved me back then. And anyway ...it's a decade ago ya! Live n let live.....Peace out!"

Since last year, Saba has become rather popular on Instagram with her posts on her famous family members. In the past, she has posted pictures of Sharmila Tagore, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, nieces Sara Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, nephews Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur.