Safety violations on Dhurandhar 2 set? Here’s why BMC wants to blacklist Aditya Dhar’s production house

Trouble seems to be brewing for Aditya Dhar’s much-anticipated Dhurandhar 2 even before it hits the big screen. The spy thriller, headlined by Ranveer Singh, has landed in controversy after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) blacklisted Dhar’s production house over repeated on-set violations. Dhurandhar 2 led by Ranveer Singh is slated to hit theatres on March 19.

Dhurandhar 2 faces trouble On Monday, a report by The Indian Express stated that Dhar’s production banner, B62 Studios, has been blacklisted from seeking shooting permissions in Mumbai for Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar. The action comes after BMC reportedly flagged “repeated violations” of safety norms and conditions on the film’s set.

The report further claimed that Deputy Municipal Commissioner (DMC) Zone I cleared permissions sought by the civic body to permanently blacklist B62 Studios and two of its other applicants from submitting applications for filming permissions with the Maharashtra Film, Stage and Cultural Development Corporation Limited.

“Having received the clearances, the three applicants – Komal Pokhriyal, Nasir Khan and B62 production house – can no longer apply for shoot permissions with the Maharashtra Film, Stage and Cultural Development CL website. On Tuesday, we will also be issuing notices to this three applicants informing of the action, and a copy of the notice will also be shared with the Maharashtra film cell and BMC’s Business Cell head,” a BMC official told The Indian Express.

The civic body has also proposed a monetary penalty of ₹1 lakh, citing allegations that filming took place on a building terrace and that two generator vans were operated without requisite approvals. Additionally, officials have recommended forfeiture of a ₹25,000 deposit submitted earlier.

The development comes after frequent violations of norms on the film sets in A ward, where authorities first flagged violations on February 7 and February 8.

According to the officials, the film set “completely violated” the police department’s terms and conditions, which prohibited the use of crackers and flammable materials. The authorities forfeited the deposits following the incident and issued warnings of blacklisting.

Despite this, another application, which was filed under the name Komal Pokhriyal, sought permission to shoot between February 13 and February 14. The request was initially cancelled in light of the earlier violations flagged by the authorities. A revised plea was subsequently submitted, this time seeking approval for a late-night shooting schedule between 12.30 am and 4 am on February 14.

Officials said the applicant had assured the authorities that no flammable materials would be used, following which conditional permission was granted. The approval also came with riders, including the need to obtain a no-objection certificate from the Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee for setting up temporary structures in the Fort heritage precinct. However, a senior official revealed that around 12.45 am on February 14, complaints were received alleging that lit torches were being used during the shoot.

The official claimed that the Mumbai police seized five torches (Mashals) lit during the shoot at that time.

In a letter addressed to the Deputy Municipal Commissioner, the A Ward office has sought final approval to levy a ₹1 lakh penalty, forfeit the security deposit, and permanently blacklist both the applicants and the production house. The communication underscores what officials described as “serious violations,” which they believe could have potentially endangered public safety.

About Dhurandhar Released in theatres on December 5 last year, Dhurandhar went on to become a massive box-office success. The film features an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi.

Set against the gritty backdrop of Lyari town in Karachi, Aditya Dhar’s film delves into covert intelligence missions intertwined with major geopolitical and terror flashpoints, including the Kandahar plane hijacking, the 2001 Parliament attack, and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. The film has emerged as a box-office juggernaut, raking in ₹1300 crore worldwide, with over ₹800 crore coming from India alone, the highest ever for a Hindi film.

Its sequel is slated to hit theatres on March 19. Titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the second instalment of the franchise is set for a box-office clash with Yash’s pan-India film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups. Directed by Geethu Mohandas, the film also features Rukmini Vasanth, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Akshay Oberoi, and Sudev Nair in pivotal roles, with Yash co-writing the film alongside the director.