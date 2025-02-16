Menu Explore
Sahil Khan defends 26-year age gap with wife Milena, says 'love isn’t defined by age'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Feb 16, 2025 09:32 AM IST

Actor Sahil Khan recently tied the knot with Armenia-born Milena Aleksandra. The actor is 48 while his new wife is 22 years old.

Style actor Sahil Khan recently tied the knot with Armenia-born Milena Aleksandra. The actor confirmed the nuptials when he shared pictures and videos from their Dubai wedding on social media on Valentine's Day. However, many were amused by the 26-year age gap between the two. Now, in his first interview since the wedding, the actor has defended the age gap. (Also read: Style actor Sahil Khan marries 22-year-old Milena at Burj Khalifa in Dubai, shares posts)

Sahil Khan and Milena at their wedding.
Sahil Khan and Milena at their wedding.

Sahil Khan on age gap with wife Milena

Speaking with Bombay Times, Sahil said, “Love isn’t defined by age and our story reflects that. Milena shares the same belief, which is that love is about connection, understanding, and growing together through every stage of life. When I met Milena, she was just 21 and I was immediately drawn to her. I believe the feeling was mutual (laughs!). Despite her age, she was clear-headed, mature, and had a deep understanding of life. We had meaningful conversations about our future, which led us to take the next step. After introducing our families, we got engaged and now, we’re happily married. All I want to say is — she is now my wife, Milena Aleksandra Khan, and we seek everyone’s blessings.”

In the interview, the actor recounted their first meeting in Moscow, where they were both holidaying. “She was having dinner with her mother at a restaurant, and I was there with my friends. I approached her and offered a modelling photoshoot, but she politely declined, saying, ‘No, I’m not interested. I’m only looking for a man to marry, build a family, and have kids’. Her simplicity and honesty instantly drew me in, and at that moment, I knew I wanted to marry her. From that day on, our journey together began,” said Sahil.

Sahil Khan and Milena's wedding

On Valentine's Day, Sahil shared pictures and videos of their wedding on Instagram. The pictures showed Milena - in a traditional white wedding dress - take the vows with Sahil and pose in front of the Burj Khalifa.

Sharing the post, Sahil wrote, "Just got married with my baby (red heart and ring emojis)." In another post, Sahil shared a video of Milena during her photoshoot at their wedding venue. He wrote, "Happy Valentine's Day (heart with arrow and ring emojis)."

Sahil is known for his roles in films such as Style and Xcuse Me. He was also part of Aladin and Ramaa: The Saviour.

