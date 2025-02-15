Style actor Sahil Khan marries 22-year-old Milena at Burj Khalifa in Dubai, shares posts

Former actor Sahil Khan tied the knot with Milena Alexandra at Burj Khalifa in Dubai. Taking to Instagram, Sahil shared a bunch of pictures and videos from their Christian wedding. (Also Read | Sahil Khan on getting engaged with 21-year-old girlfriend Milena: I am full of emotions right now) Sahil Khan and Milena got married in Dubai.

Sahil Khan marries Milena Alexandra

In his latest post, Sahil posted photos of himself and Milena as they gave different poses for the camera. They also posed in front of the Burj Khalifa. For the wedding, Milena wore a white dress, while Sahil opted for a white shirt, black suit and trousers.

He also geo-tagged the location as Burj Khalifa. Sharing the post, Sahil wrote, "Just got married with my baby (red heart and ring emojis)."

Sahil shares more pics, videos

In another post, Sahil shared a video of Milena during her photoshoot at their wedding venue. He wrote, "Happy Valentine's Day (heart with arrow and ring emojis)."

Sahil, in his earlier post, also gave glimpses of the wedding venue and how it was decorated with flowers. Sahil also gave a peek of their cake and decorated dinner table for guests. He wrote, "Finally Got Married Thanks For The Wishes Happy Valentines Day To All The Lovers May All Of You Find Love Happiness & Success in This Life… OneLife. #mashallah. Location World’s Tallest Building #burjkhalifa."

What Sahil told HT last year about Milena

Last year, speaking with Hindustan Times, Sahil (48) spoke about Milena and their age gap. “Milena’s age is 21 and she is from Belarus, Europe. She was a student and just finished studying. It’s a positive feeling. Now I know why people get married. I am full of emotions right now," he had said.

“She is very intelligent but also sensitive because she is quite young. We have a lot of differences in our ages. She is much more mature mentally than many other 21-year-olds and also very calm in nature,” Sahil had added.

About Sahil

Sahil is known for his roles in films such as Style and Xcuse Me. He was also part of Aladin and Ramaa: The Saviour.