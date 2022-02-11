Sahil Khattar belives Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘Bala should have’ starred him

Since the trailer of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next starring Alia Bhatt has dropped a conversation around whether actor Vijay Raaz should’ve played the trans character, has been making waves. While sharing his two cents on the debate, actor Sahil Khattar believes it is time for Hindi films to start uplifting the minorities.

“If transgenders are looking for an opportunity and there is an actor, then why not give them that chance. Same goes for somebody short, fat, bald,” Khattar pauses and continues, “If you really want an authentic character then why not go for these actors first. If you don’t like the acting then that’s a different point. But at least consider them. If we don’t uplift the minorities in Bollywood who else will? An actual bald guy is a minority in Bollywood. And I’m not making any comparisons between a bald guy and a transgender.”

Ask him if he feels films like Bala (2019), where the protagonist was bald, should have been offered to him, pat comes his reply. “Sahil Khattar marr gaya tha? Bala should have had a Sahil Khattar (and not Ayushmann Khurrana). And not just Bala other films like Haider (2014), Pushpa (Fahad Fassil played a bald character). If Shahid Kapoor had to copy my look, they should’ve taken me instead,” he jests and adds, “I hope Rohit Shetty makes a film on a bald cop. India will get it’s Rock (Dwayne Johnson).”

Talking about the industry, Khattar who was last seen in Kabir Khan’s 83 feels no actor from the digital medium has got a bigger debut than him. “Nobody has got as big a debut (as me) from digital to the movies. And I’m proud of that fact. And I think I deserve that seat at the table,” he says.

Khattar also mentions that currently he is “at a junction” where he is figuring if he really wants to pursue acting. “I’m wondering if I really want to be a Bollywood star or I should just do a few acting gigs and producer projects,” he ends.