Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur gets a Maha Shivratri-special makeover, see photo of his 'third eye'
- Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son, Taimur, was spotted in Mumbai on Thursday. He was dressed up on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s elder son, Taimur, got dressed up on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. He was clicked by the paparazzi on Thursday, with a third eye of Lord Shiva, drawn on his forehead. While he was casually dressed, his hair was tied in a little ponytail on top of his head.
Taimur, who became a big brother last month as Saif and Kareena welcomed their second son, continues to be one of the most popular star kids on the block. He is followed by photographers everywhere he goes.
Having been a paparazzi favourite since his birth, Taimur seems to have grown accustomed to it now. He often poses for the cameras and when he is not in the mood, even tells them ‘no photos’.
Earlier in an interview with PTI, Kareena said that she does not want Taimur to be treated like a ‘star kid’, but have a normal childhood instead. “I just don't want him to be looked upon as a star kid. I want him to grow up as normally as possible. I want to let him be just the way he is,” she said.
Also see | Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna show their 'happy faces' in romantic selfie from beach holiday. See pic
Kareena often showers love on Taimur on Instagram. On Valentine’s Day, she shared an adorable photo of him and wrote, “Not because you pout like me... but you are my eternal Valentine, my heartbeat.” During the lockdown, she proudly showed off his paintings on social media, calling him her ‘in-house Picasso’.
On the work front, Kareena will be seen next in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, opposite Aamir Khan. The film, a remake of the Hollywood hit Forrest Gump, is scheduled to release in theatres this Christmas. She also has Karan Johar’s ambitious period drama, Takht, in the pipeline. However, it has been indefinitely delayed owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tanushree looks svelte in new dance video, fans say '2000's kids crush is back'
- Tanushree Dutta looked svelte in a new video, in which she took the Don't Rush challenge. Fans showered her with praise for her 'incredible transformation'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Elli AvrRam asked perfectionist Aamir Khan for extra take on Har Funn Maula
- Elli AvrRam recalled an incident while shooting Har Funn Maula with Aamir Khan, when she insisted that they do another take, even though Aamir was convinced they had what they needed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan struggles to keep a straight face as she pouts for the paparazzi
- A funny video of Sara Ali Khan, trying her best to maintain a steely expression for the paparazzi, but regularly breaking into laughter, has been shared online.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anmol Thakeria Dhillon: I bagged my first film all on my own, it wasn’t through any reference from my mom Poonam Dhillon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shraddha Kapoor poses on beach with 'birthday mommy', credits 'baapu' for pic
- Shraddha Kapoor posed on the beach with her mother, Shivangi Kolhapure, for a picture clicked by Shakti Kapoor. She posted the photo to wish her mom a happy birthday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aftab Shivdasani: Films are releasing but not all of them will lure audiences to the cinemas
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ashish Vidyarthi hospitalised after Covid-19 diagnosis, shares video
- Ashish Vidyarthi, in a video shared on his Instagram page, revealed that he has tested positive for Covid-19. He said that he has no symptoms, as of now.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey set to interview Priyanka Chopra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twinkle posts funny vacation photos with Akshay, reveals how to prevent divorce
- As Twinkle Khanna shared 'Instagram vs reality' photos with Akshay Kumar from their beach holiday, Sikandar Kher had a funny query. See it here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Somy apologises to Salman for being 'pathetic actor', says Suniel yelled at her
- Somy Ali, who in her short Bollywood career worked with some of the biggest actors of the 90s, has apologised to her old co-stars, including Salman Khan and Saif Ali Khan, for being a 'pathetic actor'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Preity Zinta reveals why husband Gene Goodenough thinks of her as 'maalkin'
- Preity Zinta revealed that she misled Gene Goodenough into believing that the Hindi word for wife is 'maalkin'. She also said that Salman Khan taught him cuss words.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malaika Arora shows off beach bod and pun game, all in one post. See here
- Malaika Arora on Friday took to Instagram to share a picture of her 'beach bum'. Check her post out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gauahar gave Zaid ‘no attention’ during first meeting, then he slid into her DMs
- Gauahar Khan shared her wedding video on her YouTube channel. In it, she and Zaid Darbar reminisced about their first meeting at a supermarket, and how they fell in love.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here's how Katrina Kaif helped her sister Isabelle prep for Time To Dance
- Isabelle Kaif will make her debut with Time To Dance. Ahead of the movie's release, she revealed the piece of advice she received from her sister, Katrina Kaif.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Spotted: Mira Rajput waves to paparazzi, Sara Ali Khan shoots for new project
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox