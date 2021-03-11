Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur gets a Maha Shivratri-special makeover, see photo of his 'third eye'

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s elder son, Taimur, got dressed up on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. He was clicked by the paparazzi on Thursday, with a third eye of Lord Shiva, drawn on his forehead. While he was casually dressed, his hair was tied in a little ponytail on top of his head.

Taimur, who became a big brother last month as Saif and Kareena welcomed their second son, continues to be one of the most popular star kids on the block. He is followed by photographers everywhere he goes.

Having been a paparazzi favourite since his birth, Taimur seems to have grown accustomed to it now. He often poses for the cameras and when he is not in the mood, even tells them ‘no photos’.





Earlier in an interview with PTI, Kareena said that she does not want Taimur to be treated like a ‘star kid’, but have a normal childhood instead. “I just don't want him to be looked upon as a star kid. I want him to grow up as normally as possible. I want to let him be just the way he is,” she said.

Kareena often showers love on Taimur on Instagram. On Valentine’s Day, she shared an adorable photo of him and wrote, “Not because you pout like me... but you are my eternal Valentine, my heartbeat.” During the lockdown, she proudly showed off his paintings on social media, calling him her ‘in-house Picasso’.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen next in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, opposite Aamir Khan. The film, a remake of the Hollywood hit Forrest Gump, is scheduled to release in theatres this Christmas. She also has Karan Johar’s ambitious period drama, Takht, in the pipeline. However, it has been indefinitely delayed owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

