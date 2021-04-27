IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Saif Ali Khan gets second shot of Covid-19 vaccine? Pictures, video of him at vaccination centre arrive online
Saif Ali Khan at a vaccination centre.(Varinder Chawla)
Saif Ali Khan at a vaccination centre.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Saif Ali Khan gets second shot of Covid-19 vaccine? Pictures, video of him at vaccination centre arrive online

  • Saif Ali Khan was spotted at a vaccination centre in Mumbai on Monday, leading many to believe that he had received his second shot of the Covid-19 vaccine.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 27, 2021 08:20 AM IST

Actor Saif Ali Khan on Monday reportedly took his second shot of the Covid-19 vaccine, as cases around the country surge during the second wave. Saif was spotted at a vaccination centre in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex.

Pictures and videos of the actor, wearing a grey T-shirt and and jeans, have arrived online. Saif could be seen wearing a face mask as he entered his car. Previously, Saif was spotted queuing up for a vaccine back in March.

Saif and his wife, actor Kareena Kapoor, recently welcomed their second son. They haven't revealed his face or name, choosing instead to keep the baby under the radar, after having previously experienced mass media attention for their first child, Taimur.

Saif's mother, Sharmila Tagore, received her first dose of the vaccine in March. A photo of her getting the shot was shared by her daughter, Saba Ali Khan, and the official Twitter page for the Ministry of Health.

Also read: Saif Ali Khan once trolled daughter Sara Ali Khan for criticising Bollywood ‘after being here for three minutes’

Saif in an interview last year had spoken about his mother's lockdown attitude, and how it had scared him. “I do worry about my mother, but she is suddenly sounding extremely wise, saying she has had a full life and has no regrets. It’s scary, listening to such stuff," he told Mumbai Mirror, adding, "She believes we knew about this happening well in advance and kept the news from her. I’m also not getting to see my other sister (Soha) these days, but we call each other often. When on a voyage, you do cut off from everything and everyone.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
saif ali khan kareena kapoor kareena kapoor khan covid-19 covid-19 in india + 3 more

Related Stories

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were spotted at a clinic in Mumbai.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were spotted at a clinic in Mumbai.
bollywood

Kareena and Saif spotted at clinic, do not stop for pics at paparazzi's requests

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 23, 2021 02:01 PM IST
  • Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were seen at a clinic in Mumbai on Friday. The couple's names were called out by the paparazzi but they did not pose for pictures.
READ FULL STORY
Saba Ali Khan shared a childhood photo of Ibrahim Ali Khan.
Saba Ali Khan shared a childhood photo of Ibrahim Ali Khan.
bollywood

Saba Ali Khan shares photo of baby Ibrahim, fan calls him ‘copy of Saif’

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 23, 2021 11:05 AM IST
  • Saba Ali Khan shared a cute throwback photo of her nephew, Ibrahim Ali Khan, that was clicked by her. She asked fans to guess who it is.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP