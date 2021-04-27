Saif Ali Khan gets second shot of Covid-19 vaccine? Pictures, video of him at vaccination centre arrive online

Actor Saif Ali Khan on Monday reportedly took his second shot of the Covid-19 vaccine, as cases around the country surge during the second wave. Saif was spotted at a vaccination centre in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex.

Pictures and videos of the actor, wearing a grey T-shirt and and jeans, have arrived online. Saif could be seen wearing a face mask as he entered his car. Previously, Saif was spotted queuing up for a vaccine back in March.

Saif and his wife, actor Kareena Kapoor, recently welcomed their second son. They haven't revealed his face or name, choosing instead to keep the baby under the radar, after having previously experienced mass media attention for their first child, Taimur.

Saif's mother, Sharmila Tagore, received her first dose of the vaccine in March. A photo of her getting the shot was shared by her daughter, Saba Ali Khan, and the official Twitter page for the Ministry of Health.

Saif in an interview last year had spoken about his mother's lockdown attitude, and how it had scared him. “I do worry about my mother, but she is suddenly sounding extremely wise, saying she has had a full life and has no regrets. It’s scary, listening to such stuff," he told Mumbai Mirror, adding, "She believes we knew about this happening well in advance and kept the news from her. I’m also not getting to see my other sister (Soha) these days, but we call each other often. When on a voyage, you do cut off from everything and everyone.

