Saif Ali Khan gets security as Tandav row heats up, Eijaz Khan quits Bigg Boss 14
Here are top entertainment news stories:
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Arshi Khan cries as Eijaz Khan exits show, Devoleena Bhattacharjee enters house
Confirming rumours that have been doing the rounds, Eijaz Khan will be seen exiting the ongoing reality show Bigg Boss 14, a promo for Monday's episode showed.
Virat Kohli calls himself 'a proud husband and father' in new Twitter bio after Anushka Sharma gives birth to baby girl
Anushka Sharma has one more reason to smile about. Her cricketer husband Virat Kohli has changed his Twitter bio to 'A proud husband and father' after the birth of their baby girl.
Kajal Aggarwal shares 'best wedding pic', sweetest memory with husband Gautam Kitchlu
Actor Kajal Aggarwal married longtime boyfriend Gautam Kitchlu in October last year but still has a lot to share from her dream wedding. The actor shared unseen pictures from her wedding celebrations as her fans asked her for her engagement picture and her favourite click from her nuptials.
Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan dies: AR Rahman, Lata Mangeshkar pay tributes
Classical Indian musician and Padma Vibhushan awardee Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan died on Sunday afternoon at his residence in Mumbai. He was 89.
Police seen stationed outside Saif Ali Khan's home amid Tandav row, actor's family continues moving out to new house
A police van and a few police officers were seen stationed outside Saif Ali Khan's home in Mumbai on Sunday. Multiple politicians and leaders have been protesting against Saif's show Tandav for 'hurting religious sentiments'.
Sonam Kapoor is having a blast on set, dad Anil Kapoor feels he's missing out
- Actor Sonam Kapoor has shared a new image from the Glasgow sets of her upcoming film, Blind. Her dad, Anil Kapoor, left a comment on her post.
Priyanka Chopra confesses her love for Albela Aam, Chulbuli Imli and Pan Pasand
Kangana Ranaut goes on a rampage in new Dhaakad poster, reveals release date
Sana Khan thanks husband Anas Saiyad for always pushing her 'towards good'
Hardik Pandya’s father dies, Natasa Stankovic pays tribute: ‘Love you papa’
- Natasa Stankovic has paid a heartfelt tribute to Hardik Pandya’s father who died on Saturday after suffering a heart attack.
Disha Patani celebrates Tiger Shroff’s new song Casanova, dances to it
- Disha Patani took to Instagram stories to share a video of herself dancing to rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff's new track, Casanova.
Saba Ali Khan shares gems from family album with Sharmila Tagore, Kareena Kapoor
Soni Razdan calls Rhea Chakraborty ‘innocent victim of a very twisted design’
- Soni Razdan feels that Rhea Chakraborty has a bright future ahead of her in the film industry. Soni said that her time in jail 'clearly exposed the people who sent her there'.
Liger first look: Vijay Deverakonda a cross between a tiger, lion in fiery still
Kangana shares downside of an actor's life ‘apart from nepotism and movie mafia'
Naseer said no when his mother asked whether he wanted Ratna to change religion
Tabu's Instagram account hacked, actor asks fans to beware of suspicious links
