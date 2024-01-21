Saif Ali Khan's girlfriend Rosa Catalano was 'freaking out' at his 2005 photoshoot with Kareena Kapoor: Dabboo Ratnani

What Dabboo said

“There was a good chemistry. Saif ki wo time mei jo girlfriend thi, wo bahut gusse mein ho gayi thi (Saif's then-girlfriend was very angry). She was there at the shoot. She was like, ‘What is this shoot? Why are they shooting together? They’re not doing a film together right now. Ye kyun shoot ho raha hai? (Why is this shoot happening).' It was a magazine cover shoot. So I remember she was freaking out," Dabboo said in the interview.

He also said that he enlarged, framed, and gifted Saif and Kareena Kapoor's picture to them when they got together years later. He reminded them that's where it all began. Interestingly, Saif was also Kareena's elder sister Karisma Kapoor's co-star in Sooraj Barjatya's 1999 family drama Hum Saath - Saath Hain. Saif and Kareena also starred in LOC: Kargil (2003) and Omkara (2006) around the same time as the photoshoot.

About Saif's dating history

Saif started living with actor Amrita Singh in the 1990s before the two decided to get married suddenly. So much so that Saif informed his mother and veteran actor Sharmila Tagore a day after getting married, as revealed by her on Koffee with Karan Season 8, where she appeared alongside her son. Saif and Amrita are parents to actors Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, who will make his Bollywood debut this year.

After his divorce with Amrita, Saif started dating Rosa, who starred in films like Shadow (2009), Chamku (2008), and Shaurya (2008). Saif started dating Kareena on the sets of Tashan in 2008, and the two tied the knot in 2012. They're parents to Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan aka Jeh.

