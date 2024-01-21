close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Saif Ali Khan's girlfriend Rosa Catalano was 'freaking out' at his 2005 photoshoot with Kareena Kapoor: Dabboo Ratnani

Saif Ali Khan's girlfriend Rosa Catalano was 'freaking out' at his 2005 photoshoot with Kareena Kapoor: Dabboo Ratnani

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jan 21, 2024 12:50 PM IST

Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani revealed last year that Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor met for the first time for his photoshoot in 2005.

Last year, celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani revealed that the now-married Bollywood A-list couple, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, met for the first time for a magazine cover photoshoot that he did back in 2005. Now, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Dabboo revealed that Saif's then-girlfriend Rosa Catalano got upset about the photoshoot. (Also Read: Jeh cries as dad Saif Ali Khan scolds him for trying to sit in car's front seat with brother Taimur Ali Khan. Watch)

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan from their first photoshoot together.
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan from their first photoshoot together.

What Dabboo said

“There was a good chemistry. Saif ki wo time mei jo girlfriend thi, wo bahut gusse mein ho gayi thi (Saif's then-girlfriend was very angry). She was there at the shoot. She was like, ‘What is this shoot? Why are they shooting together? They’re not doing a film together right now. Ye kyun shoot ho raha hai? (Why is this shoot happening).' It was a magazine cover shoot. So I remember she was freaking out," Dabboo said in the interview.

He also said that he enlarged, framed, and gifted Saif and Kareena Kapoor's picture to them when they got together years later. He reminded them that's where it all began. Interestingly, Saif was also Kareena's elder sister Karisma Kapoor's co-star in Sooraj Barjatya's 1999 family drama Hum Saath - Saath Hain. Saif and Kareena also starred in LOC: Kargil (2003) and Omkara (2006) around the same time as the photoshoot.

About Saif's dating history

Saif started living with actor Amrita Singh in the 1990s before the two decided to get married suddenly. So much so that Saif informed his mother and veteran actor Sharmila Tagore a day after getting married, as revealed by her on Koffee with Karan Season 8, where she appeared alongside her son. Saif and Amrita are parents to actors Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, who will make his Bollywood debut this year.

After his divorce with Amrita, Saif started dating Rosa, who starred in films like Shadow (2009), Chamku (2008), and Shaurya (2008). Saif started dating Kareena on the sets of Tashan in 2008, and the two tied the knot in 2012. They're parents to Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan aka Jeh.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On