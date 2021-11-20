Saif Ali Khan on replacing Abhishek Bachchan in Bunty Aur Babli 2: 'As long as there is no bad blood'...

Saif Ali Khan stepped into Abhishek Bachchan's shoes recently for Bunty Aur Babli 2. The film has raked in negative reviews from critics but fans had already dubbed it a disappointment when they learnt Abhishek would not be a part of it.

Bunty Aur Babli released in 2005 and was directed by Shaad Ali. It starred Rani Mukerji opposite Abhishek. For its sequel, which is directed by debutant director Varun V Sharma, Saif Ali Khan was brought on board after Abhishek could not be roped in. The film was released on Friday.

Speaking to Pinkvilla about replacing Abhishek, Saif said, “I got a call from Aditya Chopra (Yash Raj Films head) saying that would I have any qualms stepping into a role that another actor has played… because he is a very correct person…and for some reason, they were not able to take that conversation forward… and do I have issues with it. I said Hum Tum came to me like that as well. That happens. As long as everyone is clear, there is no bad blood or controversy around it, then I don't really have an issue.”

Also read: Bunty Aur Babli 2 movie review: Rani Mukerji is the saving grace in this snooze-fest, don't watch even if paid for it

Rani Mukerji also spoke about the comparisons in an interview with SpotboyE. “I think comparisons are something that people would like to do. So, there is no point in saying that people should not compare both films. I think that’s something they will do because now on social media, there is so much that people can do on daily basis to start a conversation and comparing would be something that they would love to do. But, honestly, we can’t help that but at the same time what is important to understand is that Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a different film on its own. It’s not the same movie that was released in 2005," she said.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh.