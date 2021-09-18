Saif Ali Khan reveals Sara's hilarious reaction when he once sang a lullaby for her: 'Abba please...'

Actor Saif Ali Khan has revealed how daughter Sara Ali Khan wasn't the biggest fan of his singing talent. The actor, who appeared as a guest on an upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, told the host and the audience about his bad luck with lullabies.

Host Kapil Sharma told Saif, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam, who had appeared on the show to promote their movie Bhoot Police, how he plays Baby Shark for his daughter Anayra. Saif then launched into a story about himself and Sara when she was a baby.

“Main gaata tha ek gaana, summertime bolke English lullaby hai aur Sara bohot choti thi uss time pe. Usne aankh kholke bola (I used to sing a song called Summertime. It's an English lullaby. Sara was really young at that time. She opened her eyes and said), ‘abba please don’t sing.’ Tabse I can’t sing. Even the baby said don’t sing”, Saif said, as per a report in a leading daily.

Also on the episode, Kapil asked Saif about his kids. The actor joked that he is terrified of hosting four expensive weddings, now that he's a father of four children. Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim Ali Khan are his kids with ex-wife Amrita Singh whereas he and Kareena Kapoor have two sons, Taimur and Jeh.

“Mujhe bohot darr lagta hai expensive shaadis se (I am very scared of expensive weddings),” he said. “Mere 4 bachche hai, bohot darr lag raha hai (I have four children, I am scared).”

When asked what all Saif did during the coronavirus lockdown, he said, “First lockdown, maine French aur cooking seekhi, second lockdown mein bachcha (During the first lockdown, I learnt French and cooking. During the second lockdown, I had a baby).”