Saif Ali Khan reveals Taimur asked him if he 'kills people' in Bunty Aur Babli 2: 'Why are you good in this movie?'

Saif Ali Khan revealed his son Taimur Ali Khan's reaction to Bunty Aur Babli 2. In the film, Saif plays the role of a middle-class man returning to his life as a conman.

A sequel to the 2005 hit film, Bunty Aur Babli 2 stars Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh in the lead roles. Saif replaced Abhishek Bachchan as Rakesh Trivedi in the sequel.

Speaking with Pinkvilla, Saif said that Taimur understands the difference between heroes and villains. “I’m not just a villain or hero, so he says, ‘Why are you good in this movie, do you kill people in this movie, do you con people, what do you do in this movie?’ So, I’m like, ‘Well, this is a cute role, he’s a good guy and doesn’t kill anyone; he’s a bit of a con’,” Saif said.

“So, he’s constantly hearing something or the other from what I’m doing. I think he has understood it’s all a drama,” the actor added.

Saif had previously revealed that Taimur, after watching Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, ‘violently’ chased people with fake swords. Speaking with Rani in a featurette for Bunty Aur Babli 2, Saif said, “Taimur is a bit like picking up fake swords and chasing people violently after Tanhaji. He's like (imitates Taimur growling with a sword in hand).” He said that Taimur wants to be the ‘bad guy’ and wants to ‘rob’ the bank.

Meanwhile, Bunty Aur Babli 2 opened to poor reviews and box office collections. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and revealed that the film collected ₹2.60 crore on its opening day.