'Daddy-o' Saif Ali Khan rocks a tan in shirtless picture from beach holiday; fans ask 'Kareena is your husband single?'

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are making the best of their vacation days. The couple is currently holidaying in Europe along with their sons - Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Kareena recently took to her Instagram handle to post a shirtless picture of Saif from the beach. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor looks PHAT (pretty, hot and tempting) in another picture from her unending beach holiday with the fam) Kareena Kapoor shared a shirtless picture of Saif Ali Khan from their Europe holiday.

Fans react to Saif Ali Khan's shirtless photo

In the photo shared by the Singham Again actor, Saif can be seen in blue shorts and brown hat as he stood under a shade by the beach. Kareena captioned her post as, “DADDY-O (heart emoji) Summer 2024 (rainbow emoji).” Masaba Gupta commented, “You’ll are killing it.”

Fashion stylist Tanya Ghavri wrote, “Killing it (heart emoji).” A fan commented, “Kareena, is your husband single?” Another fan wrote, “Saif looking hot during this summer (fire and heart emojis).” While praisng his tan look, a fan referred to the peppy track from Bad Newz and wrote, “Ohh not again Touba Touba (heart-shaped-eye and fire emojis) Hot As Usual (heart emoji).” A user commented, “Yahan per barish ka Mausam hai vahan bhai garmi ka maja le rahe hain (Here it is rainy weather, while Saif is chilling on his summer holiday).” Another user wrote, “Daddy Yum (heart emoji).”

Kareena-Saif chilling at Europe holiday with kids

Kareena also shared a photo of Saif, Taimur and Jeh sitting outside her room. She captioned it as, “View from my bed.” Few days ago Kareena had shared a beach post with a series of photos of herself soaking up the sun by the beach in a teal and gold bathing suit. In one of the pictures a shirtless Saif can be seen photobombing her selfie. She wrote, “for me it’s the one with the photobomber (smiling emojis).”

Kareena Kapoor shares bedroom view from her Europe holiday.

Kareena Kapoor career and marriage

Kareena made her Bollywood debut with Refugee. She was last seen in the action-thriller Jaanejaan (2023). She married Saif in October 2012. Her elder son Taimur was born on December 20, 2016. The couple welcomed their second-son Jeh on February 21, 2024. Kareena and Saif worked together in movies like LOC Kargil, Tashan, Kurbaan and Agent Vinod.

Kareena will be next seen in Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders and Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.