Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan, Shweta Bachchan spotted outside Karan Johar's home. See pics

Actor Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda were spotted on Sunday as they arrived at Karan Johar's residence.

While Ibrahim was in a plain T-shirt and mask, Shweta was seen in a graphic T-shirt with a black mask. Shweta remained busy with her phone.

There has been a lot of talk of Ibrahim Ali Khan joining films. (Varinder Chawla)

Buzz around Ibrahim joining films has been around for a while now; his dad Saif has been asked about it several times. Addressing the topic, Saif had told Spotboye in an interview: “Ibrahim seems prepared for a career in acting. And why not? I’d like all my children to be in this profession. It is the best place to work in. I remember at 17-18 I was a mess. Acting saved me from self-destruction. Having the job, the sense of identity it has given me and the job satisfaction and the enjoyment it has given me are more than I could ask for.”

Saif Ali Khan on his way to Karan Johar's home. (Varinder Chawla)

Shweta has been a childhood friend of Karan. In fact, there has been some talk of her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda also joining films. However, the star kid had quashed all such rumours when she had declared that she was ready to join her dad, industrialist Nikhil Nanda's business.

Shweta Bachchan was also seen near Karan Johar's home. (Varinder Chawla)

Speaking to Vogue magazine, she had said: "I would be the fourth generation of the family taking the lead—and the first woman. It is a great sense of pride for me to be carrying forward this incredible legacy left behind by my great-grandfather HP Nanda."

Navya graduated from New York's Fordham University last year, with a major in digital technology and UX design. She also co-founded Aara Health, a healthcare company that focuses on women.