Saif Ali Khan says his boys Ibrahim, Taimur, and Jeh are more sorted than he was: ‘None of them are as naughty’

Saif Ali Khan is basking in the success of his film Devara: Part 1. The actor has been busy promoting his first Telugu film for the last few days. During an interview with India Today, Saif candidly opened up about his personal life and journey so far in the industry. He said that he was ‘naughty’ as a kid, and by some strange sort of luck, he sees how ‘sorted’ his boys— Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh—have turned out to be in comparison. (Also read: Saif Ali Khan reveals Taimur said he would be ‘petrified’ of facing the camera: ‘Jeh is a born performer’) Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan with Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan in one frame. (PTI Photo) (PTI03_01_2024_000253A)(PTI)

What Saif said

During the chat, Saif revealed: “I was extremely naughty… I have done some very naughty things. I was on a flight once with a friend of my mum's and she was watching one of the boys running around. She was shaking her head and I said, ‘What?’ She said, ‘If he is anything like you were, you would be in a lot of trouble! You don't know what all you have done!’ Karmically, I probably deserve it. But I am lucky. None of them are as naughty at their worst.”

He also added, “I keep telling the boys, ‘You are so much more sorted than I was. So, it's fine in that sense. I am not fake. They are all more sorted. I took a while to get on my feet. Before starting work, I was a bit lost about what I wanted to do. Being an actor, finding something I love, which nobody expected me to find, really saved me.”

More details

Saif was previously married to actor Amrita Singh. Saif and Amrita have two children: Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. They parted ways in 2004. Saif then married actor Kareena Kapoor. He has two sons with Kareena, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

Saif made his acting debut in 1993 with Parampara. He established himself as a versatile actor with Dil Chahta Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Hum Tum and Omkara. Recently, it was reported that Saif will be starring in Race 4.