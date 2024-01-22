Saif Ali Khan undergoes elbow surgery for old injury, says ‘It is a part of the wear and tear of what we do’

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan on Monday underwent an elbow surgery after an old injury got aggravated during the shooting of his new movie. The 53-year-old actor was reportedly admitted to the city's Kokilaben Hospital after he injured himself while performing an action sequence on the film. Also read: Jeh cries as dad Saif Ali Khan scolds him for trying to sit in car's front seat with brother Taimur Ali Khan. Watch Saif Ali khan has shared a health update. (AFP)

"This injury and the surgery that followed is a part of the wear and tear of what we do. I am very happy to be in such amazing surgical hands and thank all well-wishers for their love and concern," Saif said in a statement post surgery without specifying the nature of the injury.

The actor reportedly suffered the injury while shooting for Vishal Bhardwaj-directed Rangoon in 2017.

According to a source, the actor was admitted to the hospital on Monday where he underwent elbow surgery. "He is doing well," the insider added.

Saif will next be seen in Devara, also starring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.

