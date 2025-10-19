'Saif large, Saif mini, Kareena mini’: Ibrahim Ali Khan shares cutest picture from Diwali bash with Taimur and Jeh

Bollywood’s Diwali celebrations have once again lit up social media with glamour and warmth. Saif Ali Khan’s children, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Jehangir Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan, reunited for an intimate Diwali bash at home and shared an adorable picture on social media. Fans can’t stop gushing over their cuteness. Ibrahim Ali Khan celebrates Diwali bash with brothers Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.

Ibrahim Ali Khan'ss selfie with Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh

On Sunday, Ibrahim took to Instagram and shared a selfie with his brothers, Jeh and Taimur. In the photo, while Ibrahim held the camera and smiled widely, Taimur flashed a shy smile. However, it was Jeh’s goofy pose that stole the limelight, he was seen sipping a soft drink while posing for the picture.

Ibrahim and Taimur looked dashing in traditional outfits, while Jeh opted for casuals. Sharing the picture, Ibrahim wrote, “Teeno bhai, teeno tabahi (three brothers, total chaos) #HappyDiwali.” Fans flooded the comments section with love.

One comment read, “This is literally Saif large, Saif mini and Kareena mini together.” Another wrote, “Hahaha aww so cute!!” A fan commented, “Jeh really has Bebo’s personality lol,” while another said, “Cuteness overload selfie.” Someone even called them the “three musketeers.”

Ibrahim Ali Khan is the son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, while Taimur and Jeh are Saif’s children from his marriage to Kareena Kapoor. Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh are often seen spending time together during festivals such as Raksha Bandhan, Holi and Diwali. While Ibrahim has stepped into acting, Taimur and Jeh are still in school. Kareena has previously revealed that Taimur is more interested in sports and athletes than in acting or Bollywood stars.

About Ibrahim Ali Khan’s recent and upcoming work

Ibrahim made his debut with the Karan Johar-backed Nadaaniyaan, which also featured Khushi Kapoor in the lead role. The actors were trolled for their performances on social media, with many criticising the film’s cringeworthy dialogues and weak storyline. He later appeared in Sarzameen alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kajol, but the film too failed to impress audiences. Directed by Boman Irani’s son, Kayoze Irani, the movie is available to stream on JioHotstar. Ibrahim is yet to announce his next project.