Ibrahim Ali Khan dubs for himself despite lisp in new ad about ‘swagger, rebellion’; fans love him for it. Watch

It’s no secret by now that actor Ibrahim Ali Khan has a speech and hearing impediment due to a bout of jaundice in childhood. However, after the release of his films Nadaaniyan and Sarzameen, the actor seems to have publicly embraced his lisp. In a new ad for a retail brand, he dubbed for himself and left fans impressed with his authenticity. Fans were impressed that Ibrahim Ali Khan had dubbed for himself in a new ad.

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s new ad

In the ad, Ibrahim shows off a new sneaker collection that he compares to a cocktail, detailing how it was made with ‘two shots of swagger’, and ‘splash of wild’ and some ‘rebellion’. He ends the ad by saying, “Crafted to raise hell, not glasses.” He captioned the video, “Footwear that hits harder than any pour. #StayWrogn #Sneakers.”

In September, Ibrahim had previously done an ad for the same brand, surprising many by dubbing his own voice. In that ad, he seemingly addressed his impediment and said, “Some people are born gifted, and some, born imperfect. As for me, I was born imperfect. And that’s okay, man. Perfection is just overrated, yaar.”

Fans impressed by Ibrahim’s authenticity

Fans were impressed that Ibrahim dubbed for the ad by himself despite his lisp. One fan commented, “Even selling shoes looks cinematic with him.” Another wrote, “i’m so glad you’re not using a dub. your voice is beautiful and so are you.” One impressed fan wrote, “He is being natural and authentic and it takes gutssss, hats offf.”

A fan even left a long, supportive message, “I know my comment will get lost amid the noise @iak but this right here, you being brave is the way to go! Please don't focus on the negative comments. You recording your vulnerability is the first stone you've set in building a foundation that will open up so many hearts to you! Keep being you”

Numerous others left comments like “king of charm” and “pour me whatever he’s having.”