'Nadaniyaan was a frivolous film, usme insaan kya hi kar lega': Zareen defends Ibrahim Ali Khan after lacklustre debut

Actor Zareen Khan may not have delivered many hits in her short Bollywood career, but she does have an opinion to share on the current state of the Hindi film industry. In a new interview, she spoke about the latest batch of ‘nepo kids’ in the industry and how they keep getting chances and movies despite a clear verdict of dislike from the audience. While doing so, she also mentioned the few actors who she does think have the potential to do well. Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan in a still from their Netflix film Nadaaniyan.

Zareen Khan's favourite new stars

Speaking with Faridoon Shahyar, Zareen mentioned actor Ibrahim Ali Khan especially and how he is trying to overcome challenges to make a mark in Bollywood. She also mentioned Alaya F as someone who is very good but is not getting enough projects.

"I like Rasha (Thadani) a lot, honestly. I even like Ibrahim, because I think he has a good physique and has worked hard. He also has his drawbacks—you could say he seems to have some issue with hearing or maybe with speech—but he is someone who is working on himself, and I can see his efforts. But very few from the current lot are like that, very few.

“Even Alaya—I think Alaya is so good. Unfortunately, maybe because she doesn’t have a powerful person backing her the way others do, she hasn’t received that many opportunities. But she is very talented, she is very good. Even the way she speaks—her speech, her conversations—are so good.”

In Nadaaniyaan, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim starred with Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor. The film was a flop with the actor receiving the harshest criticism.

Whose fault is it anyway?

Zareen said that sometimes it is not the actor's fault when the film itself is so shoddy. She said, “Like in Ibrahim’s case—Nadaaniyan was, I’m sorry, but I think it was a very frivolous film. What could anyone even do in that? How much acting can you really showcase in such a film? So it depends on the film as well. I’ve seen Sarzameen and it looks like a slightly more intense film, and if you’re saying he is better in this, maybe he needs a director who can guide him.”

Unfortunately, Ibrahim's performance in Sarzameen was panned as well by critics.

Zareen also gave the example of Junaid Khan and how was perfect for period drama Maharaj and not for romcom Loveyaapa.

Giving her own example, she said, “In Veer I debuted with like the biggest one of the biggest superstars of the country (Salman Khan) and everything but all the criticism that I faced that time it was so difficult for me to get work ahead I did not have a Karan Johar backing me up and irrespective making films for me even if the audience is not has not liked me or whatever you know so I think that matters a lot.”