Ibrahim Ali Khan owns his ‘imperfect’ speech impediment in new ad; impressed fans say ‘you are perfect’. Watch

Actor Ibrahim Ali Khan, in a new ad, says that he has learnt to own his 'imperfections'. Dubbing for the ad for a retail brand with his own voice, which has a lisp, the actor urges people to also embrace their imperfections because 'perfection is overrated'.

Ibrahim Ali Khan embraces his speech impediment

In the ad, Ibrahim tells people that it’s okay if they are imperfect. He says, “Some people are born gifted, and some, born imperfect. As for me, I was born imperfect. And that’s okay, man. Perfection is just overrated yaar.” He captioned the video while sharing it on Instagram, “For the longest time, I thought I had to ‘get it right’. Turns out, what’s real is far more powerful than what’s perfect. This is me, Wrogn but real.”

In the ad, Ibrahim speaks with his own voice, with a lisp. And fans were impressed by his candidness. One of them commented, “I think you're perfect..!! Good post though.” Another wrote, “So rare to see honesty like this in campaigns. Feels relatable and real.” A fan also thought his ad was inspiring, writing, “In an era where filter and fakeness rule, it's inspiring to see authenticity take the spotlight.” One called it, “Such an important message.”

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s speech and hearing impediment

In an interview with GQ in May this year, Ibrahim revealed that he had a hearing and speech impairment. He said, “Soon after I was born, I had very bad jaundice and that went straight to my brainstem. I went on to lose quite a bit of my hearing, and that impacted my speech. My speech is something that I’ve had to work hard on since I was a child, with coaches and therapists. It’s not perfect; I’m still working really hard on it.”

In August, after the release of Sarzameen, Ibrahim talked to his co-star Ronav, who played his younger version in the film. He said, “I actually have a lisp problem, and it's actually hard to act like you have it.” Praising Ronav, Ibrahim continued, “You were fantastic. I'm very happy that you are playing me in the film. You are very handsome.”