Cardiologist warns 'don't let festive stress and feasting harm your heart'; shares top tips for cardiac health on Diwali

Diwali is an exciting time of year filled with joy, laughter, and the delicious smells of spices and sweets. However, the festivities can get overwhelming for some people due to late-night get-togethers, exhausting shopping trips, and food indulgences. While it's good to embrace the celebrations, it is also important to pay attention to heart health during this festive season. Diwali 2025: Healthy celebration tips from a cardiologist(Adobe Stock)

Tips to protect heart health during Diwali

Dr Niranjan Hiremath, Cardiovascular and Aortic Surgeon, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, shares his top tips to protect heart health, in an interview with Health Shots:

1. Prioritise sleep for heart health

During the festive season, it's easy to stay out late and lose sleep. However, getting enough sleep is important for heart health. "When you sleep well, your body can better control blood pressure, reduce stress, and help your heart work properly", Dr Niranjan Hiremath, Cardiovascular and Aortic Surgeon, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, tells Health Shots. Try to get at least six to seven hours of good sleep each night, even during busy celebrations. If you stay out late, make time for a nap after the festivities.

2. Enjoy sweets in moderation

It’s easy to want to eat all the sweets and snacks in front of you, but your heart will appreciate moderation. Instead of avoiding your favourite foods, which can lead to cravings, try smaller portions. Enjoy a few bites of mithai or a crispy samosa instead of eating the whole piece. This way, you can enjoy the traditional foods without overwhelming your system.

Cardiologist tip: "Fill half your plate with fruits and vegetables before adding heavier foods. They provide important nutrients and fibre that can help control blood sugar levels", says the Aortic Surgeon.

3. Stay fit during Diwali

Even with a busy schedule, it's important to stay active during Diwali. Light exercises like walking or fun family activities can reduce stress and keep your energy up. A simple evening stroll can be very beneficial; it helps you burn extra calories and lets you enjoy the colourful lights while clearing your mind.

Cardiologist tip: "Hold a small dance-off with your family using your favourite Diwali songs. It's a fun way to spend time together and get some exercise", says the Cardiovascular Surgeon.

4. Mind your breathing

As we celebrate, we often forget about the air quality around us. Fireworks produce pollution that can harm our hearts and lungs. This increase in air pollution can be especially concerning for people with heart conditions, as it may cause shortness of breath or fatigue.

Protective measures:

Stay indoors: Whenever possible, stay indoors during peak fireworks times.

Whenever possible, stay indoors during peak fireworks times. Air purifiers: "Invest in one to help filter out harmful particles", says Dr Hiremath.

"Invest in one to help filter out harmful particles", says Dr Hiremath. Ventilation: If you must stay outside, choose times when pollution levels are relatively lower, and keep windows closed during peak hours.

5. Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate

During festive times, it's easy to forget the importance of staying hydrated for your heart health. Water helps control blood pressure and keeps your body functioning well, which is key when you enjoy rich foods. Make sure to drink plenty of water throughout the day, especially if you are having salty or sweet treats.

Cardiologist tip: "Add fresh fruits or herbs like mint and lemon to your water to make it festive and refreshing", says Dr Niranjan Hiremath.

6. Listen to your body’s signals

The heart works hard, keeping track of our body even when we’re busy celebrating. Pay attention to any signs your body might show, like feeling unusually tired, having trouble breathing, or feeling pain in your chest. Don’t ignore these as just being exhausted from the celebrations. If you or someone nearby has these symptoms, get medical help right away.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)