Restaurants give Diwali a matcha needed twist

The matcha mania isn't dying down anytime soon. Cafes and restaurants across cities are giving matcha an ethnic twist by introducing Diwali specials that include festive flavours. Friends indulge in motichoor matcha

Adding sweetness to the festivities

Matcha teamed with kulfi is a blend of the nostalgia of malai kulfi - a caramelised sweetened milk flavour that’s balanced with the sharp flavour of matcha. Annie Bafna, founder of Noa by the Nutcracker says, "We wanted to add something with an Indian twist which would appeal to a larger audience and with the festive season coming up, what’s more nostalgic than a kulfi flavour! Matcha and kulfi come together to bring changing flavour sensations to the palette with each sip ranging from nostalgia to contemporary. Matcha’s popularity has been driven by social media and global lifestyle trends, with Gen Z leading charge. And as a result, we’re now seeing growing curiosity even among the 30–50-year-old audience who want to understand what the hype is all about."

Diwali isn't complete without the popular motichoor ladoos. Keeping that in mind, motichoor matcha pairs the mithai with matcha’s earthy bitterness to create something familiar yet unique! Meher Kohli, co founder of Tokyo Matcha Bar says, "Diwali is all about joy and indulgence and we wanted to capture that spirit with Indian sweets being integral to the celebration, we wanted to bring the festive sparkle to the cafe and our community by creating a matcha drink inspired by Indian mithai. We took the iconic motichoor ladoo and crafted a motichoor matcha to create a collaboration between Indian heritage and Japanese culture.The motichoor matcha is layered with a base of desi ghee motichoor ladoo, milk of choice, ice, topped with our delicious vegan cold foam & a motichoor ladoo on top. The mithai pairs beautifully with matcha’s earthy bitterness to create something familiar yet unique."

The gulab jamun matcha turns the festive sweet into a drink you can’t stop sipping. “The drink’s got this harmonious balance of sweet, milky, floral notes of gulab jamun, which perfectly compliment the earthy notes of matcha. The gulab jamun hits you first and then the matcha cuts through with its earthy freshness,” says Ryan Soarwatefounder, Spill the Tea.

Fruits add festive flavours

For those looking for a feel-good indulgence, that celebrates wellness without missing out on flavour or festivity, Café Delhi Heights has come up with fruit matchas on their festive menu. Chef Ashish Singh, culinary director, says, “From a drink that pairs matcha with the richness of fresh mango puree, to blending it with coconut water the flavours evoke tropical, familiar notes of Indian celebrations. A blend of matcha and strawberry purée perfectly captures the spirit of Diwali. Much like the festival itself, it’s bright, joyful, and full of contrast where the earthy depth of matcha meets the sweetness and vibrance of strawberry. The drink’s lush pink-green hues mirror the colours of celebration, while its flavour profile balances calm and indulgence, a reflection of how we celebrate togetherness and lightness during the festive season. It’s our playful take on Diwali in a cup refreshing, cheerful, and delightfully unmatched.”

Nutty and aromatic notes

The festive Iced pistachio matcha lets nutty and aromatic notes shine through. “The aim is to blend innovation with nostalgia crafting experiences that feel celebratory, comforting, and truly reflective of Diwali’s spirit. - a celebration of flavour, nostalgia and togetherness. The drink blends timeless Indian traditions with modern cafe craftsmanship adding a touch of indulgence to every celebration,” says Rajat Luthra, CEO of Third Wave Coffee.

Fun festive options to try

Kesar Pista Matcha

Chikki Matcha Crunch

Dry Fruit & Honey Matcha

Mango Lassi Matcha