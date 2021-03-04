Saina director Amol Gupte defends ‘high concept poster’ against criticism: 'Not stopping to think before rubbishing'

Amol Gupte defended a poster of his upcoming sports drama Saina - a biopic on badminton champion Saina Nehwal starring Parineeti Chopra - against criticism. Several Twitter users pointed out that the poster showed what appears to be a tennis toss, and not how a player would ideally hit a badminton serve. Many questioned if it was a film on the life of tennis player Sania Mirza.

Taking to Facebook, Amol called it a ‘high concept poster’ and explained that it was symbolic. “Too much speculation in the digital media about the poster... ‘looks like a tennis serve... Saina doing a Sania’ etc etc… If Saina is the flying shuttle, then clearly, the girl’s hand with the National colours wristband is the hand of the Indian Girl Child aspiring to reach Saina’s height!!!” he wrote.

“High Concept Poster by Rahul Nanda has to be unfortunately explained in detail to a quick reacting, impatient world... not stopping to think before rubbishing anything!!! Socho!!!” he added.





On Thursday, the teaser of Saina was unveiled, and was praised by the badminton player herself. “Always makes me proud to see my national flag soar high! #Saina teaser out now,” she wrote on Twitter.

The teaser gave a glimpse into the journey of Saina and how she became the first Indian badminton player to win an Olympic medal, five medals in Commonwealth Games and the only Indian woman badminton player to become world No 1.

Incidentally, Shraddha Kapoor was the first choice for Saina, but opted out due to scheduling issues. Parineeti was brought in as her replacement. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on March 26, the makers announced earlier this week.

Parineeti was recently seen in the thriller The Girl on the Train, which came out on Netflix last week. She will be seen next in Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, opposite Arjun Kapoor. The film will open in theatres on March 19, just a week before Saina.

