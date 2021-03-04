IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Saina director Amol Gupte defends ‘high concept poster’ against criticism: 'Not stopping to think before rubbishing'
Parineeti Chopra plays the eponymous role in Saina.
Parineeti Chopra plays the eponymous role in Saina.
bollywood

Saina director Amol Gupte defends ‘high concept poster’ against criticism: 'Not stopping to think before rubbishing'

Amol Gupte defended the poster of Saina, which was criticised over what appeared to be a factual inaccuracy. The film is based on the life of badminton champion Saina Nehwal and stars Parineeti Chopra in the lead role.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:29 PM IST

Amol Gupte defended a poster of his upcoming sports drama Saina - a biopic on badminton champion Saina Nehwal starring Parineeti Chopra - against criticism. Several Twitter users pointed out that the poster showed what appears to be a tennis toss, and not how a player would ideally hit a badminton serve. Many questioned if it was a film on the life of tennis player Sania Mirza.

Taking to Facebook, Amol called it a ‘high concept poster’ and explained that it was symbolic. “Too much speculation in the digital media about the poster... ‘looks like a tennis serve... Saina doing a Sania’ etc etc… If Saina is the flying shuttle, then clearly, the girl’s hand with the National colours wristband is the hand of the Indian Girl Child aspiring to reach Saina’s height!!!” he wrote.

“High Concept Poster by Rahul Nanda has to be unfortunately explained in detail to a quick reacting, impatient world... not stopping to think before rubbishing anything!!! Socho!!!” he added.


On Thursday, the teaser of Saina was unveiled, and was praised by the badminton player herself. “Always makes me proud to see my national flag soar high! #Saina teaser out now,” she wrote on Twitter.

The teaser gave a glimpse into the journey of Saina and how she became the first Indian badminton player to win an Olympic medal, five medals in Commonwealth Games and the only Indian woman badminton player to become world No 1.

Also read | Raya and the Last Dragon movie review: Kelly Marie Tran is radiant in Disney's rip-roaring adventure

Incidentally, Shraddha Kapoor was the first choice for Saina, but opted out due to scheduling issues. Parineeti was brought in as her replacement. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on March 26, the makers announced earlier this week.

Parineeti was recently seen in the thriller The Girl on the Train, which came out on Netflix last week. She will be seen next in Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, opposite Arjun Kapoor. The film will open in theatres on March 19, just a week before Saina.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
amol gupte saina parineeti chopra

Related Stories

Parineeti Chopra as Saina Nehwal.
Parineeti Chopra as Saina Nehwal.
bollywood

Saina teaser: Parineeti hits the perfect shot in inspiring Saina Nehwal biopic

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:53 PM IST
  • Parineeti Chopra has unveiled the teaser of her upcoming film Saina. She plays badminton player Saina Nehwal in the film.
READ FULL STORY
Parineeti Chopra plays Saina Nehwal in the biopic.
Parineeti Chopra plays Saina Nehwal in the biopic.
bollywood

Twitter fact-checks Parineeti's Saina biopic for incorrect serve on poster

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:15 PM IST
  • Several Twitter users pointed out that the poster for the upcoming Saina Nehwal biopic, starring Parineeti Chopra, appears to show an incorrect serve action.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut claims a smear campaign is being run against her and she knows the mastermind behind it.
Kangana Ranaut claims a smear campaign is being run against her and she knows the mastermind behind it.
bollywood

Kangana describes man she feels is running smear campaign against her

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:26 PM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter and dropped a vague description of a man who she believes is running a social media smear campaign against her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal announced their first joint production venture.
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal announced their first joint production venture.
bollywood

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal announce first production Girls Will Be Girls

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:14 PM IST
Actor couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal announced their first joint production - Girls Will Be Girls. The film will be directed by debutante filmmaker Shuchi Talati.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parineeti Chopra plays the eponymous role in Saina.
Parineeti Chopra plays the eponymous role in Saina.
bollywood

Saina director Amol Gupte defends ‘high concept poster’ against criticism

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:29 PM IST
Amol Gupte defended the poster of Saina, which was criticised over what appeared to be a factual inaccuracy. The film is based on the life of badminton champion Saina Nehwal and stars Parineeti Chopra in the lead role.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Swara Bhasker slammed a man who made an unsavoury comment about her being featured on the cover of a magazine.
Swara Bhasker slammed a man who made an unsavoury comment about her being featured on the cover of a magazine.
bollywood

Swara Bhasker hits back at man for 'Nallasopara' remark about her magazine cover

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:36 PM IST
  • Swara Bhasker lashed out at a man who made an unsavoury comment about her being on the cover of Vogue magazine. She called him a "pretentious half-wit pretending to be ‘elite’".
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor in Roohi.
Janhvi Kapoor in Roohi.
bollywood

Roohi director on Janhvi Kapoor's 'palat' scene: 'Our chudail is filmy'

PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:55 PM IST
Roohi director Hardik Mehta said that he subverted the twisted neck trope of horror films and gave it a DDLJ twist. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Yami Gautam with Ayushmann Khurrana in Bala.
Yami Gautam with Ayushmann Khurrana in Bala.
bollywood

Yami Gautam exclaims 'Oh God' at UP woman divorcing her bald husband

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:28 PM IST
Yami Gautam has reacted to the news reports of a woman from Uttar Pradesh, who has filed for divorce from her bald husband. This was also the story of a character she played in Bala.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aparshakti Khurana: I hope OTTs don’t become corrupt and redundant
Aparshakti Khurana: I hope OTTs don’t become corrupt and redundant
bollywood

Aparshakti Khurana: I hope OTTs don’t become corrupt and redundant

By Juhi Chakraborty
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 05:46 PM IST
Actor Aparshakti Khurana hopes that OTT platforms won’ ‘fade out’, as an audience adds we don’t want ‘too much of it’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shraddha Kapoor is rumoured to be in a relationship with Rohan Shrestha.
Shraddha Kapoor is rumoured to be in a relationship with Rohan Shrestha.
bollywood

Rohan’s father approves of Shraddha: 'If they decide to marry each other...'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 05:18 PM IST
  • Rohan Shrestha's father, Rakesh Shrestha, said that he would be very happy if his son and Shraddha Kapoor decide to get married.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakesh Roshan receives the first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine.
Rakesh Roshan receives the first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine.
bollywood

Rakesh Roshan and wife Pinkie receive first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, share pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 05:47 PM IST
  • Rakesh Roshan took to social media and revealed he received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine shot. He also pointed out the uniqueness of the day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt shared new pictures from her upcoming movie Brahmastra.
Alia Bhatt shared new pictures from her upcoming movie Brahmastra.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt is all smiles with Ranbir Kapoor by her side in new Brahmastra photos

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 04:12 PM IST
  • Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and shared new production pictures from the upcoming movie Brahmastra. The actor stars with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in the movie.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan joined the wedding through a video call, Tamannaah Bhatia left no stone unturned to click the best photos.
Salman Khan joined the wedding through a video call, Tamannaah Bhatia left no stone unturned to click the best photos.
bollywood

Salman Khan chats with bride, Tamannaah Bhatia clicks her pics at Jaipur wedding

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 04:02 PM IST
Tamannaah Bhatia is in Jaipur to attend the wedding of fashion influencer Hanna S Khan. The actor was spotted wearing a beautiful red lehenga and clicking the bride's photos. Even Salman Khan was a part of the festivities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hazel Keech is going on a social media detox.
Hazel Keech is going on a social media detox.
bollywood

Hazel Keech goes off social media temporarily: 'We need this time apart'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 03:51 PM IST
  • Actor Hazel Keech, the wife of cricketer Yuvraj Singh, announced that she is going on a social media detox. She said that she will be back but 'not too soon'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amitabh underwent an eye surgery and is awaiting another surgery soon.(SrBachchan/Tumblr)
Amitabh underwent an eye surgery and is awaiting another surgery soon.(SrBachchan/Tumblr)
bollywood

Amitabh sports special glasses after eye surgery

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:42 PM IST
Expressing his gratitude at receiving all the love, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted a Hindi poem about his condition, days after his eye surgery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut has shared a photo of her breakfast.
Kangana Ranaut has shared a photo of her breakfast.
bollywood

Kangana reacts after people claim she took pic of her meal off the internet

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:10 PM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut is 'thrilled' to know how she is 'awesome at everything' she does. On Thursday, she shared photos of her smoothie bowl, after many claimed that she had pulled the picture off the internet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parineeti Chopra as Saina Nehwal.
Parineeti Chopra as Saina Nehwal.
bollywood

Saina teaser: Parineeti hits the perfect shot in inspiring Saina Nehwal biopic

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:53 PM IST
  • Parineeti Chopra has unveiled the teaser of her upcoming film Saina. She plays badminton player Saina Nehwal in the film.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP