Saira Banu, Karisma Kapoor, Fardeen Khan offer prayers as they step out for Ganpati darshan in Mumbai. See pics

Actor Saira Banu, Karisma Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Isha Koppikar, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and filmmaker Rohit Shetty on Friday visited Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar's residence for Ganpati darshan. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Ashish shared a bunch of photos of the celebrities as they offered prayers. Saira Banu, Karisma Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan were spotted at Ashish Shelar's residence.

Saira Banu, Karisma Kapoor, Fardeen Khan offer prayers during Ganpati darshan

In a few photos, Saira, dressed in a red and white suit, was seen offering flowers to Ganpati. She also smiled and posed for pictures with Ashish. Karisma Kapoor, wearing a maroon suit, also sought blessings as she offered flowers to the deity. She also shared a chat with Ashish before posing for pictures.

Fardeen Khan prayed with folded hands as he bowed his head during prayers. He was seen in a blue shirt and black denims. Rohit Shetty smiled as he sought blessings. He opted for a dark blue shirt and pants for the visit. Isha Koppikar wore a cream saree as she visited Ashish's home for Ganpati darshan. Sachin Tendulkar was spotted in a printed maroon shirt and black pants.

About Ganesh Chaturthi festival

The 10-day Ganeshotsav celebrations began on August 27, Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi. This festival marks the worship of Lord Ganesha as the god of new beginnings and theremover of obstacles.

The festival culminates on Anantha Chaturdashi and is celebrated with decorated homes and pandals, prayers, music, and vibrant processions. This year's festivities will conclude on Saturday with the Ganesh Visarjan ceremony, in which idols are immersed in water to mark the end of the grand celebration.

Fardeen, Karisma's films

Fardeen was last seen in Housefull 5, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Nana Patekar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Shreyas Talpade, Jackie Shroff, Sonam Bajwa, and Nargis Fakhri. The film, directed by Tarun Mansukhani, was released earlier this year.

Karisma will headline the Brown series, which also stars Helen and Soni Razdan. She will also appear in Netflix's Dining With The Kapoors.