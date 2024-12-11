Saira Banu shares health update after being diagnosed with pneumonia Have to get into physiotherapy

The veteran actor Saira Banu was recently diagnosed with Pneumonia and suffered blood clots in her calves. However, in an interview with India Today Digital, the actor has now shared that her health has significantly improved and that she is focusing on recovery. Saira Banu shares her health update after battling pneumonia and blood clots in her calves.(Instagram)

Saira Banu health update

Sharing an update on her well-being after the recent health scare, Saira Banu said, "I have improved a lot. The clots have dissolved. I have to get myself fitter and into physiotherapy. I am recuperating very well, and I am fine now." The actor faced several health challenges, including limited mobility earlier this year. However, her team confirmed, “She is fine now. All the above-mentioned things have happened before, but now she is much better.”

Saira Banu's health struggles have been ongoing since the passing of her beloved husband, the legendary actor Dilip Kumar, in 2021. Reflecting on her recent hospitalisation, Saira Banu shared an emotional connection to her late husband. In a heartfelt social media post, she said, “A nostalgic reminiscence from the hospital bed of my dream wedding 58 years ago.“ ‘Do Sitaron Ka Zameen Par Hai Milan Aaj Ki Raat,’ that’s what played on the radio all night on the 11th of October, our wedding anniversary... a day I wish had never ended. If someone had told me, ‘O Saira, you’ve got wings for real; you can fly,’ I would have believed them without hesitation. That’s how surreal that day felt, 58 autumns ago.”

About Saira Banu

Saira Banu was one of the most popular actresses of the 1960s and early 1970s. In her career spanning over 23 years, Saira became a part of several successful Bollywood films, including Bluff Master, Ayee Milan Ki Bela, Jhuk Gaya Aasman, Padosan, Victoria No. 203, Hera Pheri and Bairaag. Her last film before retirement was Faisla. The actor married Dilip Kumar in 1966 and shared a deeply devoted bond until his passing in 2021.