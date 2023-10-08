Saira Banu talks about Gauri Khan's transition: ‘It brings back memories of my time with Dilip Sahib’

Veteran actor Saira Banu is very close to Shah Rukh Khan and considers him her son. On Sunday, she took to her Instagram Stories to wish his wife, producer and interior designer Gauri Khan on her 53rd birthday. She talked about how Gauri has evolved from a bubby young woman to an elegant, trendsetting personality. Also read: When Gauri Khan wanted Shah Rukh Khan's films to flop: ‘I was not too happy about him coming to Bombay’

Saira Banu's note for Gauri Khan

Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar were very close to Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan.

Saira shared a stunning picture of Gauri on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Many happy returns of the day Gauri Khan! We both share the remarkable experience of being a superstar's spouse. I have closely seen you transitioning from a bubbly, effervescent young wife to an elegant, hardworking, and a trendsetting woman. The way you handle this precious feeling truly resonates with me. It brings back memories of my time with Dilip Sahib."

Saira Banu's post for Gauri Khan.

Sharing how Gauri and Shah Rukh were always there for her and Dilip Kumar, Saira added, "@iamsrk and you have always stood by Dilip Sahib and me in good and bad times. Sending you an abundance of love and blessings on this special day."

Saira Banu on Shah Rukh Khan

In an old post on Instagram, Saira Banu had said that if she had a son, he would have been like Shah Rukh. The actor too was always by Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu's side and has been a ‘beacon of solace’ for her after the Mughal-e-Azam actor's death.

Talking about her first impression of Shah Rukh, Saira had written on Instagram, "The first time I saw Shahrukh was when many stars had met for a function...I immediately remarked that he seemed shy and reticent to come forward....and I noticed that he looked so much like my Shahenshah Dilip Sahib....I said if my son had been there he would have been just like him."

Shah Rukh and Gauri are currently basking in the success of his latest release, Jawan. She served as a co-producer on the film which has surpassed ₹1100 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

