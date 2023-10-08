Gauri Khan reveals on birthday son Aryan Khan won't let her see his luxury brand collection; find out what he tells her

Gauri Khan, interior designer and wife of actor Shah Rukh Khan, has shared a picture of herself on her 53rd birthday. Taking to Instagram, Gauri also talked about her elder son Aryan Khan's luxury clothing brand D'YAVOL X and teased him. (Also Read | When Gauri Khan wanted Shah Rukh Khan's films to flop) Gauri Khan spoke about her son Aryan Khan.

Gauri teases son Aryan in new post on birthday

In the picture, Gauri Khan stood near a doorway as she smiled looking at the camera. She wore a printed charcoal sweatshirt and denims from D'YAVOL X. Gauri captioned the post, "Keep wondering what's coming next from @dyavol.x but @___aryan___ just won't let me see… All he says is it’s going to be worth the wait!" Several celebrities including Twinkle Khanna, Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and Malaika Arora among others liked the post.

Fans shower love on Gauri

Reacting to the post, fans wished her on her birthday. A comment read, "Happy birthday! I hope all your birthday wishes and dreams come true @gaurikhan." A person said, "Happy birthday to the Khan's lady. The leading force of the family. Lots of love to you @gaurikhan." An Instagram user wrote, "Love and hugs. Always stay strong and happy. You are so loved. Happy Birthday ma'am. Here's to a great year and life ahead."

Fans in Mumbai cut cake on the occasion

Earlier in the day, fans in Mumbai cut a cake which featured Gauri as the queen. They took a photo with a poster that read 'Team Shah Rukh Khan Fan Club Wishes Happy Birthday Gauri Khan'. One of the fans told news agency ANI, "Queen hai to king hai (If there's queen then there's king). We love you Gauri ma'am. Aapka ab tak journey (Your journey so far) was awesome. You are an inspiration for everyone. A very happy birthday from Team Shah Rukh Khan Fan Club "

Gauri had shared family pic recently

Gauri recently treated her fans with an adorable family picture. Taking to Instagram, Gauri shared the post which she captioned, "Design is like a puzzle - all the pieces have to come together to make a complete image #family #happiness #memories #familyfirst." It featured Shah Rukh and Aryan sitting on the suitcases, while Gauri and daughter Suhana Khan are seen standing on each side of the actor. Shah Rukh and Gauri's youngest son, AbRam, stood behind his father.

Gauri as a film producer

Gauri is also a film producer and has produced films such as Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, RaOne and Chennai Express under the production company Red Chillies Entertainment. She co-founded with Shah Rukh in 2002. She is also the co-producer of Jawan, which was released recently.

