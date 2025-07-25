Saiyaara box office collection day 8: Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda film completes a blockbuster week, crosses 185 crore

Saiyaara box office collection day 8: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the two newcomers who headlined Saiyaara, turned into overnight sensations last week with the release of the film. From fans thronging theatres to watch the film and sharing their reactions on social media, to Bollywood stars showing support for Saiyaara, the craze for the film has only grown in the last couple of days. The latest update on Sacnilk states that Saiyaara has crossed the ₹185 crore mark. (Also read: Saiyaara worldwide box office collection day 7: Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda film beats Raid 2 lifetime, crosses ₹250 crore) Saiyaara box office collection day 8: Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday in a still from Mohit Suri's romantic drama.

Saiyaara records blockbuster first week

The report states that Saiyaara earned ₹ ₹14.79 crore on its eighth day of release, which is its second Friday in theatres. Saiyaara broke records with its massive opening day haul at ₹21.5 crore, and collected its highest single-day numbers on Sunday at ₹35.75 crore. Saiyaara also displayed extraordinary pull even on weekdays, and never showed any signs of slowing down. At the end of first week, the collections stood at a staggering ₹172.75 crore. With Friday's collections taken into account, the overall collections are now at ₹187.54 crore.

Saiyaara is expected to have a bumper show in its second week, given there are no big releases this Friday. Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2 has been pushed to August 1, so Saiyaara has the second weekend set at some big figures. Saiyaara has now crossed the lifetime collections of films like Sikandar, Sitaare Zameen Par, and now Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5- which stood at ₹ 183.3 crore.

About Saiyaara

Saiyaara revolves around the love story that blossoms between an aspiring musician Krish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday) and Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda). Their love is tested with a shocking turn, after which Vaani decides to leave Krish. The film received high praise for its music, and an easy chemistry between the two leads. Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, has produced the film.