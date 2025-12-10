Saiyaara, Chhaava, Kantara or Raid 2: IMDb reveals its most popular movie of 2025

2025 was a year brimming with high-octane releases and star-studded sequels from Vicky Kaushal’s period drama Chhaava and Rishab Shetty’s mythological spectacle Kantara to Ajay Devgn’s much-anticipated Raid 2. But surprisingly, it’s a romantic musical featuring two fresh faces that has stolen the spotlight, and emerged as IMDb’s Most Popular Indian Movie of the year. The list released by IMDb has five Hindi titles, followed by two Tamil titles, and one each in Kannada and Malayalam.

IMDb announces the most popular Indian movies of 2025

On Wednesday, IMDb announced the 10 Indian movies that were most popular with IMDb customers worldwide in 2025. The year-end list is based on the actual page views of the more than 250 million monthly visitors to the portal worldwide.

Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara, featuring Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday, takes the top spot in the list of top 10 most popular Indian movies of 2025. It is followed by Mahavatar Narsimha, and Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava taking the third place.

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 is on number four in the list, followed by Coolie, Dragon, Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par, Deva and Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2. Fantasy project Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is on number 10.

The list has five Hindi titles, followed by two Tamil titles, and one each in Kannada and Malayalam. Mahavatar Narsimha was released in five languages simultaneously. Mahavatar Narsimha is also the first animated movie to rank in an IMDb year-end Indian list.

Rank Top 10 Most Popular Indian Movies of 2025 1 Saiyaara 2 Mahavatar Narsimha 3 Chhaava 4 Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 5 Coolie 6 Dragon 7 Sitaare Zameen Par 8 Deva 9 Raid 2 10 Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra View All Prev Next

Saiyaara team elated

Saiyaara became a surprise blockbuster, grossing over ₹500 crore globally and becoming the highest-grossing Indian romantic film ever. The film tells the story of a struggling and troubled musician, Krissh Kapoor (Ahaan Panday), who meets an aspiring journalist and a poet, Vaani Batra (played by Aneet Padda). As they work together, they fall in love with each other. Varun Badola essayed role of Ahaan aka 'Krish Kapoor's father. The film was released on July 18.

Talking about the recognition, Akshaye Widhani from Yash Raj Films said, “We thank audiences globally for embracing it with such overwhelming love… A film of this impact is only possible because of the people behind it. Mohit Suri brought a clear vision and deep emotion to the film, while Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda delivered confident, heartfelt debut performances that instantly connected with audiences across the world.”

Earlier this month, Saiyaara actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda toppled over biggies such as Aamir Khan and Rishab Shetty to take the top two positions on IMDb‘s Most Popular Indian Stars of 2025 list following the mega success of the romantic drama.