    IMDb Best of 2025: Saiyaara tops the most popular Indian films, The Ba***ds of Bollywood most popular Indian series

    As IMDb released the data of its best of 2025, it's Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara and Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood that take the top spot

    Published on: Dec 10, 2025 12:45 PM IST
    By Akash Bhatnagar
    The year 2025 has been quite an eventful one for Bollywood, be it at the box office or on the digital medium. While the year began with the madness of Chhaava, mid-year it was the Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda-starrer Saiyaara fever that took over the nation in a never-seen-before way. Aryan Khan’s directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood created noise on and off the screen, and the conversation around it still persists. Taking into account all that created buzz this year, here’s the IMDb Best of 2025 list.

    IMDb Best of 2025 list
    IMDb Best of 2025 list

    Top 10 Most Popular Indian Movies:

    Saiyaara

    Mahavatar Narsimha

    Chhaava

    Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1

    Coolie

    Dragon

    Sitaare Zameen Par

    Deva

    Raid 2

    Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra

    Top 10 Most Popular Indian Series

    The Ba***ds of Bollywood

    Black Warrant

    Paatal Lok Season 2

    Panchayat Season 4

    Mandala Murders

    Khauf

    Special Ops Season 2

    Khakee: The Bengal Chapter

    The Family Man Season 3

    Criminal Justice: A Family Matter

    Top 10 Most Popular Indian Stars

    Ahaan Panday

    Aneet Padda

    Aamir Khan

    Ishaan Khatter

    Lakshya

    Rashmika Mandanna

    Kalyani Priyadarshan

    Triptii Dimri

    Rukmini Vasanth

    Rishab Shetty

    Top 10 Most Popular Indian Directors

    Mohit Suri

    Aryan Khan

    Lokesh Kanagaraj

    Anurag Kashyap

    Prithviraj Sukumaran

    R.S. Prasanna

    Anurag Basu

    Dominic Arun

    Laxman Utekar

    Neeraj Ghaywan

    With 2025 ending on a high with Dhurandhar, 2026 is expected to start on a banger note with many big films like Love and War, Dhurandhar 2, Toxic and others in the pipeline.

    News/Htcity/Cinema/IMDb Best Of 2025: Saiyaara Tops The Most Popular Indian Films, The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Most Popular Indian Series
    News/Htcity/Cinema/IMDb Best Of 2025: Saiyaara Tops The Most Popular Indian Films, The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Most Popular Indian Series
