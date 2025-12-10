IMDb Best of 2025: Saiyaara tops the most popular Indian films, The Ba***ds of Bollywood most popular Indian series
As IMDb released the data of its best of 2025, it's Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara and Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood that take the top spot
The year 2025 has been quite an eventful one for Bollywood, be it at the box office or on the digital medium. While the year began with the madness of Chhaava, mid-year it was the Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda-starrer Saiyaara fever that took over the nation in a never-seen-before way. Aryan Khan’s directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood created noise on and off the screen, and the conversation around it still persists. Taking into account all that created buzz this year, here’s the IMDb Best of 2025 list.
Top 10 Most Popular Indian Movies:
Saiyaara
Mahavatar Narsimha
Chhaava
Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1
Coolie
Dragon
Sitaare Zameen Par
Deva
Raid 2
Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra
Top 10 Most Popular Indian Series
The Ba***ds of Bollywood
Black Warrant
Paatal Lok Season 2
Panchayat Season 4
Mandala Murders
Khauf
Special Ops Season 2
Khakee: The Bengal Chapter
The Family Man Season 3
Criminal Justice: A Family Matter
Top 10 Most Popular Indian Stars
Ahaan Panday
Aneet Padda
Aamir Khan
Ishaan Khatter
Lakshya
Rashmika Mandanna
Kalyani Priyadarshan
Triptii Dimri
Rukmini Vasanth
Rishab Shetty
Top 10 Most Popular Indian Directors
Mohit Suri
Aryan Khan
Lokesh Kanagaraj
Anurag Kashyap
Prithviraj Sukumaran
R.S. Prasanna
Anurag Basu
Dominic Arun
Laxman Utekar
Neeraj Ghaywan
With 2025 ending on a high with Dhurandhar, 2026 is expected to start on a banger note with many big films like Love and War, Dhurandhar 2, Toxic and others in the pipeline.