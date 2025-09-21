Saiyaara director Mohit Suri says he fell in love with Uditaa Goswami after seeing her on a billboard

Mohit Suri's latest directorial release, Saiyaara, emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. The romantic musical drama crossed ₹300 crore in India. At a recent appearance during the NDTV Yuva Conclave, Mohit talked about his own love story and shared how he fell in love with Uditaa Goswami. (Also read: Uditaa Goswami cheers for husband, 'star-maker' Mohit Suri for Saiyaara: ‘Still have to come home, hang your wet towel’) Uditaa Goswami (L) with husband director Mohit Suri at the soundtrack launch event for Aashiqui 2. AFP PHOTO

What Mohit said

Talking about his life, Mohit said, “From Zeher to Saiyara, a moment...the moment I met my wife was a special moment in my life. I saw her on a billboard and told my friend that I was going to marry her. I was an assistant director at the time. I've even composed a few songs on my own movies...Sun Raha Hai Na Tu...Humsafar.”

About Uditaa and Mohit

Uditaa and Mohit started dating each other during the making of the 2005 film Zeher. The two tied the knot in 2013. The couple welcomed their daughter, named Devee, in 2015, and their son, named Karrma, in 2018.

Mohit’s cousin, Pooja Bhatt, had launched Udita in Bollywood with her 2003 film Paap, and two years later, Mohit directed the actor in her second film, Zeher.

Saiyaara revolves around the intense love story that blossoms between an aspiring musician named Krish Kapoor (Ahaan) and a shy writer, Vaani Batra (Aneet), which takes a shocking turn as the story progresses.

The film received praise for the fresh casting, gorgeous music, and the performance of its two leads. It marks the acting debut of Ahaan Panday. Aneet was previously seen in Big Girls Don't Cry and Slaam Venky.

The film is now available to watch on Netflix. Saiyaara went on to become the most-watched non-English film on Netflix globally within five days of its streaming release.