Saiyaara star Aneet Padda replaced Kiara Advani to lead Maddock's Shakti Shalini? Makers break silence

Riding high on the success of her film Saiyaara, Aneet Padda quickly became an overnight sensation, sparking curiosity about her next project. Recently, reports suggested that she would headline Dinesh Vijan’s upcoming film from the Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe, titled Shakti Shalini. However, the makers have now issued an official clarification. Aneet Padda or Kiara Advani? Who will lead Maddock horror comedy universe's next film?

Maddock Films issues statement

On Friday, Maddock Films took to Instagram to dismiss the rumours, sharing a statement that read, “While we truly value the excitement around our horror-comedy universe, we want to make it absolutely clear that any reports regarding the casting of the upcoming chapters, including Shakti Shalini and Maha Munjya, are purely speculative. We urge the media to avoid misinformation and to wait for official announcements from us.” The caption further added: “Thank you for the constant support and understanding.”

Despite the clarification, fans continued to root for Aneet. One user commented, “Aneet would have been a great choice BTW.” Another wrote, “Pls cast Aneet then if you haven’t already.” A third added, “Aneet is the best choice as she is a versatile actress.” Meanwhile, some fans expressed a desire to see Kiara Advani in the role instead.

A source told Pinkvilla, “Aneet Padda has been in discussions for Shakti Shalini for the last two months, as Dinesh Vijan was looking to infuse his universe with new energies. He loved Aneet’s work in Saiyaara and decided to mount the next chapter of the horror-comedy universe on her.” Earlier, Kiara Advani’s name was linked to the project after she was spotted at the Maddock Films office in Mumbai. However, no official confirmation ever followed.

The Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe

The Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe (MHCU) began with Stree (2018), directed by Amar Kaushik and starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor. A major commercial and critical success, it was followed by Bhediya (2022), starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, which further expanded the franchise.

In 2024, Stree 2 shattered box-office records, earning ₹857.15 crore worldwide and solidifying the universe as a pioneering franchise in Indian cinema. The next instalment, Thama, is slated for release this Diwali. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew and Arun Falara, the film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal in key roles.