Overwhelmed Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda left speechless as fans name a star Saiyaara: 'This is magical'

There is now, quite literally, a star in the sky named Saiyaara. Fans of the film and its lead stars gave a special gift to the actors recently by naming a star in the sky after the film. The gesture left the film's leads - Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda - speechless and overwhelmed. Saiyaara stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in the lead roles.

On Tuesday, a fan club shared this gift on Instagram, posting a picture of the star that they had named Saiyaara. The picture showed the star's position in the sky. The caption read, “Some love stories deserve to be remembered forever, not just on screen but in the universe itself. ✨ That’s why, as a gift for our fandom, I’ve named a star Saiyaara - so #Ahneet shines endlessly in the sky forever and ever and ever 🌌❤️✨ All thanks to my frnds …who gave me this idea and this is the best thing I could do for all our saiyaara paglus- WE GOT OUR OWN SAIYAARA STAR NOW.”

There are many portals online that allow people to 'purchase' a star and name it after a loved one for a fee.

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda react

Ahaan and Aneet, after being made aware of this special gift, were overwhelmed. Reacting to the gesture, Ahaan said to the fans, "The real star is you. Thank you for shining so brightly. I remember the day Saiyaara left theatres, everything had happened, and I hadn’t let any of it sink in. Seeing this now feels like the film found its place in the universe, somewhere in the galaxy where beautiful things go after they leave. My words don’t quite hold what I feel, because what I feel is too beautiful to be put into words, but this is magical beyond measure, thank you truly."

Aneet, equally touched by the fans' gift, added, "Sometimes I think the film ended. Then you do something like this and I realise stories don’t end, they just find new skies :heartpulse: one star may be named Saiyaara, but the real galaxy has always been you all. Thank you for making our story feel infinite."

Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri, is the highest-grossing love story in Indian cinema history, having earned over ₹570 crore worldwide. The film has catapulted its leads to overnight stardom across the country. The film is now streaming on Netflix.