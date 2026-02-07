Saiyaara re-release: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's film set to return to theatres ahead of Valentine's Day

Saiyaara became a phenomenon after its release in theatres last year in July. The romantic drama grossed ₹577 crore worldwide, becoming not just the second-highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, but also the highest-grossing romantic film in the history of Indian cinema. It also catapulted its two leads to overnight stardom, particularly among the younger audiences. Saiyaara marked Ahaan’s Bollywood debut, while Aneet, who had earlier worked in Kajol’s Salaam Venky, made her first leading role appearance in films with this project.

Although no official announcement has been made by YRF, the makers of Saiyaara, on the re-release, showtimes of the film are now available on BookMyShow for viewers across the nation. Saiyaara will play on the big screens in theatres in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Pune for Valentine's Week.

Saiyaara tells the story of a struggling musician, Krish, who finds love with a budding journalist and poet, Vaani Batra. Their relationship faces several challenges, and how they overcome them forms the crux of the story. The film received positive reviews from both critics and audiences, with particular praise for the chemistry between the leads. It is available to watch on Netflix.

Several Bollywood stars and filmmakers praised the film on social media. Director Karan Johar reviewed Saiyaara and called it the best film of director Mohit Suri's career. He went on to add, “What a debut @ahaanpandayy !!!! You broke my heart and yet energised me as a filmmaker… your eyes spoke volumes and I can’t wait to see your journey ahead…. You are spectacular!!!! Welcome to the movies !!! @aneetpadda_ you gorgeous girl… how lovely and amazing are you!!! Your silences spoke volumes and your vulnerability and strength moved me to tears…. Both Ahaan and you were beyond magical! My congratulations to the entire music and technical team of #saiyaara .. ( special mention to the brilliant editing team) and a special shout out to the casting queen @shanoosharmarahihai ! Love you Shanoo!!!”