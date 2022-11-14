Salaam Venky trailer: Kajol is strong mom looking after terminally-ill son, Aamir Khan's cameo surprises fans. Watch

The trailer of Kajol’s upcoming film Salaam Venky was released on Monday afternoon. The film also stars Vishal Jethwa, Rahul Bose, Rajeev Khandelwal, Ahana Kumra, and Prakash Raj. But what got fans truly excited was a cameo by Aamir Khan towards the end of the trailer. Also read: Salaam Venky trailer out on November 14, Kajol shares a new poster

The trailer begins with Kajol's character Sujata and her son Venky (played by Vishal Jethwa) involved in some banter. Venky is terminally ill and confined to a wheelchair with Sujata looking after him. But as Sujata promises to make his life badi (bigger) and not lambi (longer) – in a sweet reference to Anand – he asks for something, his dying wish. What that is is not revealed but Sujata refuses to grant him that.

The montage next gives glimpses of some heartwarming mother-son moments and Sujata reconciles with Venky's wish. After the title card rolls, a brief scene shows Kajol's Sujata looking over her shoulder at someone. The camera pans out to reveal a smiling Aamir Khan.

The film's official synopsis reads, “Witness the story of Sujata and her son Venky, as they navigate through the most challenging situations one can ever face with a smile and teach us the true meaning of living BiG. Based on a true story of a life well lived.” Fans reacted positively to the trailer. one commented, “This looks so touching and good. Looking forward.” Another wrote, “Wow, Aamir Khan and Kajol on screen together again. What a surprise!”

Talking about what drew her to the role of Sujata, Kajol had said, “I think it’s a beautiful journey and it deserves to be shared with everyone. And to have Revathy direct me for this story gives me more strength to play Sujata and showcase her strengths.”

Salaam Venky is co-produced by Blive Productions and RTake Studios and directed by Revathy. The film was previously titled The Last Hurrah. It is slated to release in theatres on December 9, 2022.

Kajol was last seen in 2021’s Tribhanga, which released on Netflix. She will soon be making her web series debut in the Hindi adaptation of The Good Wife on Disney+ Hotstar.

