Salim Khan feeds food to wife Salma Khan; fans call Salman Khan's parents 'cutest thing on internet’

Bollywood actor-director Sohail Khan recently won hearts online with a heartwarming post dedicated to his parents, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan and his wife, Salma Khan. Sohail took to social media to share a touching video capturing a candid moment between the couple, beautifully showcasing their enduring bond and affection for one another. Salim Khan lovingly feeds his wife Salma Khan in cute video.

Salim Khan feeds food to Salma Khan in adorable video

On Saturday, Sohail shared a video on Instagram of his father, Salim Khan and mother, Salma, enjoying a simple yet deeply affectionate dinner together. In the short clip, Salim can be seen lovingly feeding food to Salma with his own hands as the two sit side by side at the dining table. Posting the video, Sohail wrote, “Most lovable couple ❤️❤️ #momdad.”

The adorable video melted hearts online, with fans flooding the comments section. One wrote, “The cutest thing I have ever come across.” Another commented, “May Allah grant them both a long, healthy life together.” A fan added, “Sooooooo cute both,” while another said, “Such a beautiful couple.” One more remarked, “Till the end, that’s the promise—loved it, sir.”

About Salim and Salma’s relationship

Salim Khan and Salma Khan (born Sushila Charak) share one of Bollywood’s most talked-about marriages. They tied the knot in 1964, before Salim rose to fame as part of the legendary writer duo Salim–Javed. Their marriage went through its share of ups and downs, particularly when Salim later married actor Helen in 1981. Despite these challenges, Salma chose to stand by him, and over the years the family found balance and harmony.

Today, Salim and Salma are proud parents to Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, and daughters Alvira and Arpita Khan Sharma.

In a recent media interaction, Salman spoke candidly about his parents’ marriage and the hurdles they faced. He said, “It was never about the difference in Hindu and Muslim cultures or practices. The bigger and more concerning thing at that time was, ‘Ye toh film line se hain’ (He is from the film industry).”