Salman Khan gets candid about love life during Bigg Boss 19 premiere: ‘Na sacha pyaar hua hai, na kuch adhura raha hai’

The journey of Bigg Boss 19 has officially kicked off with Salman Khan returning to hosting duties and introducing the contestants through a glitzy premiere episode on Sunday. And things got a bit personal for him as he got candid about his love life during a conversation with contestant Tanya Mittal. On Sunday, Salman Khan returned as host of the 19th edition of reality show Bigg Boss.(AFP)

Salman gets personal on Bigg Boss 19 premiere

During the Bigg Boss 19 premiere episode, Salman introduced content creator and entrepreneur Tanya Mittal as one of the contestants. Following her introduction, Zeishan Quadri, who started his career as the screenwriter of the cult hit Gangs of Wasseypur, was introduced to Tanya by Salman.

At that moment, Salman asked Tanya if she had seen the film Gangs of Wasseypur, to which she replied that she hadn’t. Curious, Salman then asked her what type of content she enjoys watching. Tanya mentioned that she had watched Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo.

During the conversation, Tanya then questioned Salman, "Sir, sacha pyaar humesha adhura rehta hai kya? (Sir, does true love always remain incomplete?)."

To which, Salman responded, “Sacha pyaar, I don't know...kyunki abhi tak hua hi nahi. Na sacha pyar hua hai, na kuch adhura raha hai (True love? I don't know… because it hasn’t happened to me yet. There hasn’t been true love, nor anything that remains incomplete)."

About Salman’s dating life

Salman has been in relationships with several people over the years. He reportedly dated former actor Somy Ali from 1991 to 1999.

Salman and Sangeeta Bijlani dated years ago and later parted ways. They met on the sets of a TV advertisement during their initial years in Bollywood. Both fell in love and dated for almost a decade; it was one of Salman's longest relationships. The two had also decided to tie the knot, but later called it off. In an episode of Indian Idol 15 recently, Sangeeta said her and Salman's wedding cards were getting printed before the ceremony was called off.

Salman and Aishwarya Rai reportedly got together after meeting on the sets of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam in 1999, but had split up by 2002. In recent years, Salman has been linked with several actors, including Katrina Kaif and Iulia Vantur. However, he has never publicly confirmed these reports.

More about Bigg Boss 19

On Sunday, Salman Khan returned as host of the 19th edition of reality show Bigg Boss. Salman introduced the contestants of Bigg Boss 19 with much fanfare. The contestants include names such as Ashnoor Kaur, Zeishan Quadri, Tanya Mittal, Nagma Mirajkar, Awez Darbar, Nehal Chudasama, Abhishek Bajaj, Baseer Ali, Gaurav Khanna, Natalia Janoszek, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, Neelam Giri, Kunickaa Sudanand, Amaal Mallik and Mridul Tiwari.

The new season comes under the theme “Gharwalon Ki Sarkar.” The show will stream on JioHotstar first, and then get a delayed telecast on Colors TV.