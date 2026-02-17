Salim Khan is ‘stable but under close observation’, doctor says he was admitted to the ICU
Salim Khan was admitted to the ICU of Lilavati hospital in Bandra on February 17. Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and the rest of the family visited him there.
Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan was admitted to the ICU of Lilavati hospital in Bandra on Tuesday, February 17. It sparked concern among fans and well-wishers. In a new statement, Dr Jalil Parker, who is treating the 90-year-old veteran, has now stated that Salim Khan is ‘stable’ but under ‘close observation.’ (Also read: Salim Khan hospitalised in Mumbai, Salman Khan visits father to be by his side)
Salim Khan health update
The official statement read, “Yes, it’s true that Mr Salim Khan (father of famed Bollywood actor Salman Khan) & an icon in himself has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital under Dr Jalil Parkar in the ICU early morning at 8.30 am. He was brought into the emergency by their family doctor, Dr Sandeep Chopra.”
It further read, “The emergency care was initiated in the emergency and Mr Salim Khan was shifted to the intensive care on the 1st floor. A team of doctors consisting of Dr Vinay Chavan (neurologist), Dr Ajit Menon (cardiologist) and Dr Nitin Dange (neurosurgeon) and Dr Bineet Ahluwalia attended on him. Respecting the relatives' request, further details ain’t being shared today. However, tomorrow at 11 am we shall be addressing a press bulletin with due consent of the relatives and maintaining the confidentiality of the patient to the utmost. Kindly bear with us.he is stable but is under close observation in regards to his clinical status.”
After his hospitalisation, family members including wife Helen, sons Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan, daughter Alvira Khan Agnihotri, and son-in-law Aayush Sharma were seen arriving at the hospital to be by his side. Alvira visited the hospital with her husband Atul Agnihotri.
About his career
Salim began his career with small acting roles, but his breakthrough came when he shifted to writing. Alongside Javed Akhtar, he redefined Bollywood storytelling in the 1970s and 80s. Films like Zanjeer, Deewar and Don made Amitabh Bachchan a superstar, cementing his “angry young man” image. Even after he parted ways with Javed, Salim continued writing successful films such as Angaaray (1986), Naam (1986), Kabzaa (1988) and Jurm (1990).
He was recently part of the docu-series Angry Young Men, which was on his screenwriting journey with Javed Akhtar.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.