Salim Khan is ‘stable but under close observation’, doctor says he was admitted to the ICU

It further read, “The emergency care was initiated in the emergency and Mr Salim Khan was shifted to the intensive care on the 1st floor. A team of doctors consisting of Dr Vinay Chavan (neurologist), Dr Ajit Menon (cardiologist) and Dr Nitin Dange (neurosurgeon) and Dr Bineet Ahluwalia attended on him. Respecting the relatives' request, further details ain’t being shared today. However, tomorrow at 11 am we shall be addressing a press bulletin with due consent of the relatives and maintaining the confidentiality of the patient to the utmost. Kindly bear with us.he is stable but is under close observation in regards to his clinical status.”

The official statement read, “Yes, it’s true that Mr Salim Khan (father of famed Bollywood actor Salman Khan) & an icon in himself has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital under Dr Jalil Parkar in the ICU early morning at 8.30 am. He was brought into the emergency by their family doctor, Dr Sandeep Chopra.”

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan was admitted to the ICU of Lilavati hospital in Bandra on Tuesday, February 17. It sparked concern among fans and well-wishers. In a new statement, Dr Jalil Parker, who is treating the 90-year-old veteran, has now stated that Salim Khan is ‘stable’ but under ‘close observation.’ (Also read: Salim Khan hospitalised in Mumbai, Salman Khan visits father to be by his side )

After his hospitalisation, family members including wife Helen, sons Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan, daughter Alvira Khan Agnihotri, and son-in-law Aayush Sharma were seen arriving at the hospital to be by his side. Alvira visited the hospital with her husband Atul Agnihotri.

About his career Salim began his career with small acting roles, but his breakthrough came when he shifted to writing. Alongside Javed Akhtar, he redefined Bollywood storytelling in the 1970s and 80s. Films like Zanjeer, Deewar and Don made Amitabh Bachchan a superstar, cementing his “angry young man” image. Even after he parted ways with Javed, Salim continued writing successful films such as Angaaray (1986), Naam (1986), Kabzaa (1988) and Jurm (1990).

He was recently part of the docu-series Angry Young Men, which was on his screenwriting journey with Javed Akhtar.