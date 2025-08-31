Salim Khan recalls taking ‘saat pheras’ with Salma Khan before their nikaah: ‘I myself found a pandit and…’

Legendary writer Salim Khan married Salma Khan (born Sushila Charak) in 1964. In a recent interview with Free Press Journal, he revealed that Salma’s father had objections to his religion and recalled taking “saat phere” vows with her. Salim Khan talked about his marriage with Salma Khan.

The veteran writer revealed, “My father-in-law, a dentist, was from the Dogra community. He had investigated my background when the matter of my wedding came about and respected the fact that I came from a good family and was well-educated. He candidly told me that my religion was his only objection. I assured him that even if we had disagreements or fights, my wife and I would certainly not have them because of our religions! We have been wedded now for 60 years!”

Salim Khan talks about his marriage with Salma Khan

When asked if his wife ever had any reservations about the wedding, Salim Khan revealed, “My wife had loved the saat phere ritual and had seen her sister as well as cousin follow it. So I myself found a pandit in my locality aur phere lagwa liye. We had a nikaah too, which is essentially a ritual that ascertains that you are not marrying under pressure or force.”

Salim Khan and Salma Khan’s marriage

Salim married Salma in 1964 and they have four children together: three sons, Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, and one daughter, Alvira. In 1981, Salim married actor Helen Richardson but did not divorce his first wife.

Recently, Sohail Khan shared a video of his father, Salim, feeding his mother, Salma, food with his own hands. The video melted hearts online, with many calling them a beautiful couple.

About Salim Khan

Salim Khan is a celebrated Indian screenwriter who gained fame as part of the iconic duo, Salim-Javed. Along with Javed Akhtar, Salim Khan redefined Bollywood storytelling in the 1970s and 1980s, penning some of the biggest blockbusters in Indian film history. Their films such as Zanjeer (1973), Sholay (1975), Deewaar (1975), Don (1978) and Trishul (1978) became cultural landmarks and made Amitabh Bachchan a Bollywood superstar.