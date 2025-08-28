Salman Khan performs aarti as he celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with his parents Salma Khan and Salim Khan, siblings

Actor Salman Khan celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 with his family members. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Salman posted a brief clip giving a glimpse inside the celebrations of the Khan family. Salman Khan and the rest of his family members held a puja at his sister Arpita Khan's home. Salman Khan and his parents, Salma Khan and Salim Khan, performed puja on Ganesh Chaturthi 2025.

Salman Khan's family celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

The clip began with a glimpse of an idol of Ganpati as he was decorated with flowers. At first, Salman's mother, Salma Khan, performed aarti followed by his father-lyricist Salim Khan. As a Ganapati song played in the background, Salman performed aarti next. The actor was dressed in a black shirt and beige pants.

Salman's brothers and sisters perform aarti

Salman's siblings and the rest of his family members also performed a puja. Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Alvira Khan, Atul Agnihotri, Alizeh Agnihotri, Ayaan Agnihotri, Arpita, Aayush Sharma, Ahil Sharma and Ayat Sharma were also seen doing aarti.

Actor couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, along with their children, were also part of the festivities. The video ended with a closer look at the Ganpati idol. Salman didn't caption his post.

Salman's films, Bigg Boss 19

Salman was last seen in AR Murugadoss' Sikandar. It also featured Rashmika Mandanna. The actor is now gearing up to play an Indian Army soldier in Apoorva Lakhia-directed Battle of Galwan. It is based on the Galwan Valley clashes at the India-China border in 2020.

Currently, Salman is hosting the reality TV show Bigg Boss 19. The theme of the show, Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar, brings a fresh political angle to the show, placing the contestants' power struggles and alliances at the heart of the game. The show is streaming on JioHotstar at 9 pm and airs on COLORS TV at 10.30 pm.

Talking about the show, he said in a statement, "I have been a part of Bigg Boss for a very long time now and as we all know, Bigg Boss reinvents the game every year, aur iss baar, it is gharwalo ki sarkar. And when too many people start pulling the strings, it's bound to get messy. That's when the cracks show, and the house turns into a warzone. After all these years, I can honestly say I'm just as kicked as you are to see how it all plays out."